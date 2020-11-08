Mark Brave said he did not realize the historic significance of his campaign for Strafford County sheriff until just days before voters hit the polls.
Brave, a 35-year-old Democrat, became the first Black person known to be elected sheriff in New Hampshire.
“It was weird because when I was running, I just wanted to be heard,” Brave said of learning about his place in state history.
Brave ran a campaign based on the promises of providing more transparency for the community, including introducing the use of body cameras for deputies. He supports recruiting minorities and people who have experience in social services to help with mental health calls and domestic violence situations.
Brave has three children and lives with his wife, Jaime, in Dover.
Brave said his family is also starting to grasp what his election victory means. His oldest daughter, Grace, 17, heard from classmates at Dover High School that his win was being discussed in a history class.
“My 11-year-old said, ‘Can you do a Tik Tok with me now?’” Brave joked.
Brave’s professional experience includes working as a capitol police officer for the state of Maine, director of safety and security at Great Bay Community College, police officer in Rochester and as a professional standards and training lieutenant at Strafford County Sheriff’s Office.
Brave said he didn’t aspire to become a member of law enforcement growing up, but has fallen in love with the profession.
“I always wanted to be a jail psychologist. I always thought outside the box and growing up, I had friends who couldn’t stay out of trouble,” Brave said.
Brave grew up in Lawrence, Mass. He has degrees in sociology from Northern Essex Community College, a degree in psychology from Adelphi University and a master's degree in forensic psychology from Southern New Hampshire University.
Brave ran against a co-worker, Republican Paul Callaghan, a lieutenant prosecutor and commander in the sheriff’s office investigative unit.
David Dubois, a second-generation New Hampshire law enforcement officer who served as chief of police in Rochester before becoming Strafford County’s current sheriff, said on Friday that Brave is inspiring to those who know him.
“He’s a great guy and a conscientious and effective law enforcement officer,” Dubois said.
Dubois is retiring after Brave officially takes the role of sheriff in January.
Dubois said he still plans to teach in the field of law enforcement and looks forward to spending time with his grandchildren.