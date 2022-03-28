CONCORD — Sullivan County Democratic legislators squared off against their Republican county commissioners Monday over legislation to change how the three-person county panel gets elected.
State Rep. Linda Tanner, D-Sunapee, said the House-passed change (HB 1046) would bring Sullivan County in line with seven of the state’s 10 counties that elect their commissioners by district.
Presently, Sullivan County has a hybrid system. The three commissioners each represent a third of the county's population but are elected by all its voters.
“I feel this is representative democracy. it just makes sense if you are elected to the district where voters approve of you or not,” Tanner told the Senate Election Laws and Municipal Affairs Committee.
Rep. John Cloutier, D-Claremont, said it would help both political parties recruit more candidates to run, because the cost to campaign in a district would be cheaper than having to run countywide.
“I think this would make commissioners more accountable,” Cloutier said.
But Sullivan County Commissioner Ben Nelson said there’s no reason for change.
“There is a time and a place for the state to step in. This isn’t it. This is called local control, not Concord control. This takes the right to vote away. That’s what this bill does,” Nelson said.
“Now, every citizen in Sullivan County gets to vote for three commissioners. This would change it for them to only vote for one.”
Thanks to social media, the cost to campaign in the entire county isn’t much, Nelson said.
Carroll County is the only other county that elects commissioners as Sullivan County does. The three commissioners in Strafford County run countywide and represent all citizens.
The New Hampshire Association of Counties also urged the Senate to kill this bill.
Sponsor says Claremont's vote counts big
Currently, one commissioner represents Claremont and Cornish, one represents Newport, Croydon, Grantham, Plainfield and Springfield, and the third commissioner must come from Sunapee or one of the other seven smaller towns.
Cloutier said the legislation isn’t due to the work of the current commissioners. He predicted they all would likely win again if this bill became law.
But Tanner said the impact of Claremont’s voting bloc plays a king-sized role as every commissioner in recent history has lived within 15 miles of the county’s only city.
A House committee recommended killing this bill, but Tanner and allies won a floor fight to overturn that report and pass the measure over to the Senate by an unrecorded vote of 192-141.
Three Democratic House members and a former House Democrat turned out to support it; none of the five Sullivan County Republicans were present Monday.