Sununu: Biden will lose FITN race in 2024 if follows through on threats to N.H.
Buy Now

Gov. Chris Sununu predicted President Joe Biden would lose New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary in 2024 if he refuses to campaign or have his name placed on the ballot here because the state insists on holding the first contest.  Biden has endorsed a change in the 2024 calendar to make South Carolina first followed by Nevada and New Hampshire sharing the second spot.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — Republican Gov. Chris Sununu predicts President Joe Biden will lose the New Hampshire primary if he declines to appear on the ballot because the state refuses to give up its first-in-the-nation status.

The statement comes as a group of prominent and early Biden supporters, led by former Gov. John Lynch, warned in a letter to the president that the controversy could cost Biden New Hampshire’s four electoral votes and put other top Democrats at risk in 2024.