Gov. Chris Sununu predicted President Joe Biden would lose New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary in 2024 if he refuses to campaign or have his name placed on the ballot here because the state insists on holding the first contest. Biden has endorsed a change in the 2024 calendar to make South Carolina first followed by Nevada and New Hampshire sharing the second spot.
CONCORD — Republican Gov. Chris Sununu predicts President Joe Biden will lose the New Hampshire primary if he declines to appear on the ballot because the state refuses to give up its first-in-the-nation status.
The statement comes as a group of prominent and early Biden supporters, led by former Gov. John Lynch, warned in a letter to the president that the controversy could cost Biden New Hampshire’s four electoral votes and put other top Democrats at risk in 2024.
“I can guarantee you other Democrats will run, but if he (Biden) doesn’t get on the ballot, then he is not going to win,” Sununu told reporters.
Others who signed the letter included former U.S. representatives Paul Hodes and Carol Shea Porter, former state Supreme Court Chief Justice John Broderick, former House Speaker Steve Shurtleff and Clinton administration ambassador Terry Shumaker.
“While we share your desire to elevate more diverse voices in the process,” they wrote, “we believe that the proposed schedule could wreak havoc on Democrats up and down the ticket in New Hampshire and unnecessarily jeopardize four critical electoral votes in your reelection campaign.”
The Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws Committee has endorsed a 2024 calendar that has South Carolina holding the first primary and Nevada and New Hampshire sharing the second spot three days later.
The full DNC is expected to take up the recommendation next month.
The DNC committee demanded the New Hampshire Legislature repeal its first-primary state law and increase ballot access by allowing no-excuse absentee voting.
Sununu and Republican legislative leaders already have rejected both demands as “non-starters” and accused Democratic Party bosses of trying to blackmail the state.
The DNC committee also recommended sanctioning candidates who defy the preferred calendar by campaigning and putting their names on the New Hampshire ballot if the state goes first.
Threats, opportunities
Lynch co-chaired Biden’s 2020 campaign here. The president-to-be finished fifth and left the state before the counting of votes.
“We’ve seen before that New Hampshire’s four votes can make all the difference. It would have been President Al Gore in 2020 had he won here instead of George W. Bush,” Lynch recalled, noting that independent Ralph Nader’s candidacy helped deny Gore a win here.
“There’s still time to impact this process, and I’m hopeful the president will see that this proposal is badly flawed.”
Sununu said the plan is a craven attempt by Biden to reward South Carolina, which resurrected his candidacy after his New Hampshire loss and set him on course to the nomination.
“We are going first, we are going to have a winner,” Sununu said, adding that any challenger to Biden could get a huge boost by doing well here.
“That Democrat is going to have a head of steam behind him regardless of what games the DNC wants to play. I wouldn’t worry about this too much. They clearly didn’t think this through.”
Shurtleff, who was one of Biden’s four 2020 electors, told reporters that he would consider supporting someone other than the president next time if Biden follows through on this plan.
For his part, Sununu hasn’t ruled out his own run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.
The Republican National Committee primary calendar is already set, with the first primary in New Hampshire and first caucus in Iowa, a state that suffered much embarrassment when the results were delayed for days in 2020.