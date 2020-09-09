CONCORD – Gov. Chris Sununu and his two, Northern New England neighboring governors called upon President Donald Trump Wednesday to back off on his recent decision to re-impose a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports from Canada, warning it was hurting supply chain businesses in the region.
Sununu, a two-term Republican, joined with Vermont GOP Gov. Phil Scott and Maine Democratic Governor Janet Mills, in writing Trump to ask that he reverse an Aug. 16 decision to place the tariff back on these imports after some worldwide aluminum makers had urged the President to take this step.
“Businesses, big and small, have built complex, integrated supply chains in aerospace, information technology, construction materials, food systems and more,” the governors said in their letter. “We strongly believe that this stance regarding Canadian aluminum will only hurt American manufacturers. It is time to look at solutions to elevate commerce on both sides of the border and not penalize key industries.”
Sununu takes the step a day after winning overwhelmingly a Republican primary election with nearly 90 percent over Franklin conservative Karen Testerman.
He likely faces in the fall election Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes of Concord who has mocked Sununu for calling himself a “Trump guy through and through.”
There was no immediate response to this letter from the Feltes campaign.
Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley unveiled a new digital ad that links Sununu to Trump.
"Granite Staters have seen Chris Sununu demonstrate his blind loyalty to Trump by bringing Trump’s agenda to New Hampshire,” Buckley said. “Now, Granite Staters can get rid of the Trump-Sununu agenda by voting them both out this November.”
Late Tuesday night, Feltes declared himself the winner while Volinsky said he was still waiting for all the votes to come in before making a final decision.
With 90 percent of the vote counted early Wednesday, Feltes led Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky, D-Concord, by 4,400 votes by a 52-48% spread.
Last week during an interview, Volinsky said he would support whoever wins the primary.
“If the party doesn’t unite after this primary, Chris Sununu will be reelected so there is an imperative,” Volinsky said at the time.
“If you want to move New Hampshire on some many fronts, climate change, energy, school funding just making New Hampshire a more sustainable and livable place. We need to unite and I will certainly be prepared to do that no matter the outcome.”
Vermont's Scott won't vote for Trump
Vermont Gov. Scott is one of a small number of GOP governors in the U.S. who have said they won’t be voting for Trump in November.
Scott said he didn’t vote for Trump in 2016, and last winter he supported former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld’s primary challenge of the President.
Maine Gov. Mills won her first, four-year term as governor in 2018.
“These tariffs are unnecessary and inappropriate to which there will be negative consequences, one of which is the artificial inflation of costs to aluminum goods to consumers and suppliers,” the governors wrote. “New England depends on bi-lateral trade with Canada.”
In response to Trump’s move last month, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had imposed a dollar-for-dollar reciprocal levy on aluminum being shipped from the United States over the border.
Many industries dependent on aluminum in their manufacturing fought against Trump’s latest measure and those makers of such items as cars, beer cans and washing machines. Their executives said the tariff made the pricing of these items less competitive globally.
In early 2018, Trump had levied this tariff on aluminum coming from Canada and Mexico as well as the European Union.
Then a year later, Trump lifted the tariff after he reached a trade agreement with both his neighbors to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement of the mid-1990s that Trump had called the "worst deal" ever for the U.S.
Last month, Trump went to a Whirlpool plant in Ohio to announce he was putting these tariffs back in place.
“My administration agreed to lift those tariffs in return for a promise from the Canadian government that its aluminum industry would not flood our country with exports and kill all our aluminum jobs, which is exactly what they did,” Trump said last month. “Canadian aluminum producers have broken that commitment.”
The governors said businesses here and over border need to reap the benefits of the negotiated trade deal.
“Canada and New England share more than just a border, we are allies, business partners, colleagues and family,” the governors added. “The important trade that we have shared throughout our history has formed co-dependent and mutually beneficial bonds that need to stay intact for us to all succeed in this partnership.”