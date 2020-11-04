Gov. Chris Sununu's broad appeal and easy reelection Tuesday paved the way for Republican majorities in the state House, Senate and Executive Council and should remove obstacles to several GOP priorities.
House Republican Leader Dick Hinch of Merrimack said Sununu's involvement in State House races was crucial to carving out the new majorities.
"He did a Herculean effort, he made sure he made himself available," Hinch said.
Sununu attended meet-and-greet events and sign waves across the state so voters knew who he supported.
"His efforts paid off superbly," Hinch said.
“New Hampshire Republicans ran as a unified ticket that put New Hampshire first, and the result is an incoming Republican majority in the Executive Council and both chambers at the State House," Sununu said.
"I am pleased that Granite State voters rejected the D.C.-style politics that had crept into the State House these last two years, and I am excited to get to work with our new Republican majorities to deliver results for the people of this state.”
Among the likely, significant impacts from the state GOP's newfound advantage:
-- Republicans will control the process of redrawing voting districts to comply with the 2020 Census and the federal Voting Rights Act;
-- With a 4-1 majority on the council, Sununu is expected to re-submit the nomination of Attorney General Gordon MacDonald to the New Hampshire Supreme Court; the Democratic-led council rejected MacDonald in July 2019 by a 3-2 margin;
-- A five-year, $46 million federal grant to expand the number of public charter school programs in the state likely will move forward after being rejected numerous times by the Democratic-controlled Legislative Fiscal Committee.
Recruitment set gains in motion
Republicans recruited 384 candidates to run for state House seats, and the Committee to Elect House Republicans, a political action committee, raised record amounts that paid for mailings, phone calls and television and digital ads.
"We've never been on television like this before," Hinch said.
Heading into Tuesday, Democrats held a 230-157 House advantage with 13 vacancies.
Late Wednesday, Hinch said his party had a 213-182 vote margin, with five elections to be confirmed.
Several House races are likely to be recounted. Candidates who lost Tuesday have until Friday at 5 p.m. to request a recount.
One after another, House Republicans across the state picked up seats they lost two years ago, including ones in Brentwood, Epping, Merrimack, Laconia, Berlin, Compton, Hampton, Barrington, Goffstown, Conway, Northwood and Wolfeboro.
House Democrats picked up one seat, in the town of Amherst.
The House flip raises the stakes for organization day on Dec. 2.
It appears likely that House Speaker Stephen Shurtleff, D-Penacook, will be replaced by a Republican.
House GOP leader Hinch is a leading contender, though there are likely to be other GOP candidates.
Senate still 14-10, reversed
State Senate Republicans flipped four seats Tuesday, turning a 14-10 Democratic majority into a 14-10 GOP majority.
Sandown Republican Bill Gannon unseated incumbent Democrat Jon Morgan of Brentwood, winning back the seat Morgan took from him in 2018.
"I want to thank Senator Jon Morgan for a spirited campaign and for his service to our state," Gannon said in a statement. "I’m looking forward to getting back to work for the people of this district in the State Senate!"
In the same vein, Milford Republican Gary Daniels and Nashua Republican Kevin Avard both seized seats they lost two years ago. Daniels defeated Amherst Democrat Shannon Chandley, and Avard beat Brookline Democrat Melanie Levesque.
Bedford Republican Denise Ricciardi, a first-time candidate, unseated Sen. Jeanne Dietsch, D-Peterborough.
In another closely watched race, Republican Sen. Harold French of Franklin fended off a challenge from state Rep. Phil Spagnuolo of Laconia.
Former state Republican party Vice Chairman Matt Mayberry of Dover, a 2020 Republican congressional candidate, helped coordinate the effort for State Senate Republicans.
"All these senators had a very clear message -- no sales tax, no income tax, no tax by any other name," Mayberry said.
"This governor really laid it all on the line, and now he's put the State House back into Republican hands."
Senate Republican Leader Chuck Morse of Salem is likely to return as the next Senate president.
"In case you haven’t heard we won back control of the state Senate with a 14-10 majority," Morse said in an email to supporters. "It was a great day for us! Now that we have the majority, we can give Governor Sununu the team he needs to work with him on the many challenges facing our state."
"It won’t be easy, but we know that together we will make sure our state continues to protect the New Hampshire Advantage, help our working families, and make sure our small businesses can grow and prosper."
Seven incumbent Senate Democrats held onto their seats, including Senate President Donna Soucy, Lou D'Allesandro and Kevin Cavanaugh, all D-Manchester.
Voters chose three Democratic newcomers to replace the three Senate Democrats who did not run again in 2020 -- Dan Feltes of Concord, who ran for governor, along with Martha Fuller Clark of Portsmouth and Martha Hennessey of Hanover, who retired.
Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley lamented losing his party's majorities in Concord.
"It’s clear that New Hampshire voters were focused on the Trump sideshow in Washington and not on the GOP circus in Concord, and while last night’s state results may not be what we’d hoped, voters have elected a slate of strong Democratic leaders," Buckley said in a statement.
Council goes 4-1 GOP
In 2018, voters gave Democrats a 3-2 majority on the Executive Council.
Unofficially, Republicans held a 4-1 majority as of Wednesday.
Milford Republican Dave Wheeler and Wakefield Republican Joe Kenney won back council seats they lost two years ago to Hanover Democrat Michael Cryans and Nashua Democrat Debora Pignatelli.
Democrat Cinde Warmington is the only Democrat on the council.
"Tomorrow and in the days and weeks to come, we’ll see the direction our country will head in," Warmington said in a statement declaring victory. "I believe that optimism, hope, and decency will prevail.”
Rye Republican Janet Stevens edged Rye Democrat Mindi Messmer to hold onto the southeastern council district that Kingston Republican Russell Prescott was retiring from this fall.
Councilor Ted Gatsas, R-Manchester, comfortably won another term.