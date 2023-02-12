Gov. Chris Sununu said on Sunday he views a possible run for president in 2024 as “an opportunity to change things,” adding the American people are “looking for results.”
During an appearance on CBS News’s “Face the Nation,” Sununu told host Margaret Brennan that Washington D.C., “this whole town gives me the… it gives me the chills sometimes.”
“Well, you might need to get over that if you’re gonna run for 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., as apparently you are considering doing,” Brennan said.
The comments came just days after Sununu predicted fellow Republicans would move on from former President Donald Trump in 2024, telling MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” there was no way Trump would be the GOP’s candidate in 2024.
“Donald Trump is not going to be the nominee,” Sununu told host Mika Brzezinski. “We’re just going to say, ‘Thank you for your service,’ and move on.”
Brzezinski asked Sununu what he would do if “lightning struck twice” and Trump was successful in securing the GOP nomination.
“What if it happens again?” asked Brzezinski. “What if he becomes the nominee — would you support him?”
“Of the former president and myself, one of us is a lifelong Republican, and one of us will always support the Republican nominee,” said Sununu. “That’s me, Mika.”
In a Sunday appearance on ‘Face the Nation,” Sununu said the American people are “tired of extreme candidates,” saying “a little decentralizing out of Washington and maybe a little better attitude would be, would be a good thing for America.”
“What I’m trying to do is kind of show that New Hampshire model, show the opportunity to get stuff done,” Sununu told “Face the Nation.” “I’ve had Republicans in my legislature, I have Democrats in my legislature. I always get my conservative agendas done. We always cut taxes, we always balance a budget. And I can explain to folks in Washington what a balanced budget actually means. So there are paths. And I think America is looking for results. We need results-driven leadership.”
“You got to be able to deliver, and you got to, hopefully, be inspirational and hopeful as opposed to all this negativity you see,” Sununu added.
Sununu spoke out against so-called “woke cancel culture” on Sunday, but said he won’t be a “culture warrior.”
“Where it is me versus you. Where if you are not adhering to my ideals, then I’m going to cancel you out,” Sununu said. “It is us versus them. It is this binary, where everything’s a war. That’s a cultural problem we have to fix in America and it starts with good leadership, good messaging, more hopeful and optimistic, but government never solves a cultural problem.”