Gov. Chris Sununu won a solid reelection victory Tuesday over Democratic nominee Dan Feltes.
Sununu, 45, said his post-election priority is to continue leading the state’s effort to deal with COVID-19. He repeated his call for the next president and Congress to approve more relief for the states.
“We really tried to run a race that was positive and built on what is great about New Hampshire,” said Sununu, who was declared the winner moments after the last polls closed at 8 p.m.
Less than an hour later, Feltes called Sununu to concede.
"While it is not the outcome we wanted or that we all worked so hard for, I’m so proud and grateful for the campaign that we all built together," Feltes said in a statement.
"Our team, our volunteers, and our supporters represent the very best of the Granite State."
The governor said he looks forward to a COVID-19 vaccine and a reopened State House.
“It’s has been hard with COVID because of social distancing. That has been a bit of a downer,” said Sununu, who said he has missed person-to-person exchange with citizens.
Further, Sununu urged those who got elected to work together next year.
"If we don’t leave the political stuff behind, we aren’t going to get anything done," Sununu said.
Because it’s New Hampshire and one election inevitably leads to the other, national Republican leaders are sure to appeal to Sununu to consider a run for the U.S. Senate in 2022 against Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan.
To date, Sununu has expressed no desire to go to Washington.
Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte, R-N.H., hasn’t ruled out seeking a rematch with Hassan in two years.
Earlier on Election Day, Sununu urged Boston radio listeners to shop at New Hampshire state liquor stores a day after Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced store sales of alcohol in the Bay State would end at 9:30 p.m. each day because of the rising number of virus cases there.
“My job is to sell New Hampshire, and we are doing well,” Sununu said.
“If the competition is having some challenges for whatever reason, we are going to take advantage of that.”
Early Tuesday night, Sununu was rolling up big wins in Wakefield, Epping and Candia, along with a 2-1 win in his hometown of Newfields.
By 8 p.m., Sununu had run up a nearly 10,000-vote lead over Feltes. At the same point in the evening two years ago, he led Democratic nominee Molly Kelly by only 1,200 votes.
Feltes won wards in his hometown of Concord, but Sununu was doing much better in the capital city than he did in his previous two runs for governor.
Sununu has been frustrated for months with the inaction of both parties in Washington and suggested last week that voters should “fire them all.”
Early Tuesday morning, the two-term Republican Sununu voted in person in Newfields. A short time later, he predicted his party would do well at the polls.
Throughout the day, Sununu urged voters to send him more GOP allies. He hoped Tuesday’s election would reverse some of the losses the Republicans sustained in the 2018 midterm elections, when Democrats seized control of the New Hampshire House of Representatives, State Senate and the Executive Council.
“It’s going to be a late night,” Sununu said, adding he had some “anxiety” about GOP candidates he had stumped for across the state.
Sununu’s chances of comfortably winning reelection improved over the past six months as public confidence in his handling of the COVID-19 crisis grew.
“I don’t think this campaign compares to any campaign, but it’s so different because of the COVID issue,” Sununu said at the polls Tuesday.
While his Democratic challengers struggled to get attention, Sununu held thrice-weekly media briefings on the state’s efforts to combat the coronavirus.
Sununu offered a striking contrast to President Donald Trump’s approach, which appeared to help him with voters.
While Trump discounted the threat and often insisted things were going to quickly improve, Sununu repeated throughout the winter that the virus is “here to stay.”
Sununu further warned that whatever the number of virus cases were from one week to the next, the infectious disease would remain a serious threat to Granite Staters at least until America had a safe and effective vaccine.
Sununu also was harshly critical of Trump’s Federal Emergency Management Agency for its handling of efforts to get states personal protection equipment.
He worked with New Hampshire inventor Dean Kamen and others to arrange for many shipments of PPE to come directly here.
Sununu said that beyond the pandemic, the issues that matter most to voters remain the same.
“Keeping taxes low, limited government local control, those are the themes that matter in New Hampshire,” Sununu said.