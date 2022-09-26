Sununu endorses Girard for N.H. Senate seat
Gov. Chris Sununu has endorsed Republican Rich Girard of Manchester, left for the State Senate seat that Manchester Democrat Lou D'Allesandro holds.

 Rich Girard's Senate campaign

MANCHESTER — Gov. Chris Sununu has endorsed Republican state Senate candidate Richard Girard of Manchester, who is seeking to unseat Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, the state’s longest-serving senator.

“Rich Girard will be a strong voice and vote in the State Senate for the citizens of Manchester. Rich opposes a sales and income tax and will work hard to protect our New Hampshire Advantage,” Sununu said in a statement.