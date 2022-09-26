MANCHESTER — Gov. Chris Sununu has endorsed Republican state Senate candidate Richard Girard of Manchester, who is seeking to unseat Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, the state’s longest-serving senator.
“Rich Girard will be a strong voice and vote in the State Senate for the citizens of Manchester. Rich opposes a sales and income tax and will work hard to protect our New Hampshire Advantage,” Sununu said in a statement.
“He wants parents to be able to choose the educational path that is best for their children. Rich has my support and I hope he has everyone’s vote.”
D’Allesandro is completing his 12th two-year term.
Girard said that if elected, he would work to have the state adopt a balanced budget and would promote more economic growth.
“Two years ago, Governor Sununu worked tirelessly to elect Republican majorities in the House, Senate and Executive Council. The results speak for themselves. The taxpayers have been respected with a responsible budget and record Rainy Day Fund,” Girard said.
A former Manchester school board member and alderman, Girard said he would work to protect the state’s education freedom account program from critics that want to repeal these taxpayer-paid scholarships for parents who send their children to private, religious or alternative public schools.
“Parents have unprecedented school choice options for their children. The economy has been almost too good,” Girard said.
“Taxpayer funds won’t be used to indoctrinate government employees or school children, and we’re as well-positioned as any state in the nation to weather this Biden-caused recession.”
Girard and D’Allesandro face off in Senate District 20, which consists of six Manchester wards.
Dem-leaning district
The Republican-led Legislature changed this district to make it more Democratic leaning by removing the GOP-dominated town of Goffstown and adding Manchester Wards 2 and 12.
These changes made it easier for a Republican to win State Senate District 16, which now includes more GOP towns and only Ward 1 in Manchester.
Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley said he’s confident D’Allesandro will win reelection.
“Rich Girard is exactly the kind of anti-choice extremist that Sununu has cowed to for his entire career. This is the same Rich Girard who claimed that Planned Parenthood was the ‘single largest exterminator of black lives on the planet’ and said suggested that made them ‘worse than Nazis,’” Buckley said.
“The fact that Sununu will associate with someone like this and still pretend to be a ‘moderate’ is laughable.”
Girard said D’Allesandro has views on the issue outside the mainstream.
“The only extremists on the abortion issue are the Democrats, including Lou D’Allesandro, who’ve voted for unrestricted, taxpayer funded abortion up until the moment of birth, a position so unpopular it’s rejected by more than 90% of Granite Staters, who also overwhelmingly support the current law that only restricts abortion after the sixth month,” Girard said.
“Add to that the Biden caused inflation and recession and it’s no wonder why the Democrats are slinging mud to try and change the topic away from their painfully evident failures.”