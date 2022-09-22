Firefighters back Sununu's bid for fourth term
The Professional Firefighters of New Hampshire endorsed Gov. Chris Sununu at an event Thursday. Unlike other public employee unions, this one doesn't always back Democrats and Sununu has had their support in past campaigns.

HAMPTON -- During separate campaign events on the Seacoast Thursday, Gov. Chris Sununu secured a major public employee union endorsement while Democratic nominee Tom Sherman of Rye said he would be a better financial steward of the taxpayer’s money than the incumbent has been.

The Professional Fire Fighters of New Hampshire announced their backing for Sununu, citing his support for health and safety initiatives regarding cancer, post-traumatic stress disorder and added demands first responders faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sherman says he'd manage the state better than Sununu

Democratic nominee for governor Tom Sherman outlined his plans to make the state more fiscally responsible during a speech to the Portsmouth Rotary Thursday.