The Professional Firefighters of New Hampshire endorsed Gov. Chris Sununu at an event Thursday. Unlike other public employee unions, this one doesn't always back Democrats and Sununu has had their support in past campaigns.
HAMPTON -- During separate campaign events on the Seacoast Thursday, Gov. Chris Sununu secured a major public employee union endorsement while Democratic nominee Tom Sherman of Rye said he would be a better financial steward of the taxpayer’s money than the incumbent has been.
The Professional Fire Fighters of New Hampshire announced their backing for Sununu, citing his support for health and safety initiatives regarding cancer, post-traumatic stress disorder and added demands first responders faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The work he does to retain quality firefighters, paramedics and dispatchers in New Hampshire is proof of the great lengths Governor Sununu will go to protect the citizens of the Granite State — and is yet another reason why we stand with him,” said Brian Ryll, president of PFFNH.
“Governor Sununu is not simply another politician, but rather an ally and a friend.”
Sununu said the union has been a good partner with state government.
“Working together, we tackled the toughest challenges by making investments into our fire fighters, reforming the retirement system, and having their backs,” Sununu said. “The men and women of the Professional Fire Fighters of New Hampshire are on the front lines every day keeping us safe. It is an honor to earn their support, and I will continue to put public safety first as governor.”
The endorsement event was at the Hampton Beach Fire Station, which is in the heart of Sherman’s state Senate district.
Sherman has secured other labor endorsements from unions representing public school teachers and state employees.
The two differ over legalizing marijuana
At roughly the same time as Sununu's event Thursday, Sherman was speaking to the Portsmouth Rotary Club, outlining his vision for how he said he would make the state more fiscally responsible.
Sherman criticized Sununu’s past vetoes of renewable energy bills and an education choice program that he said would end up raising local property taxes.
“I have always opposed an income tax and sales tax and I still do,” Sherman said. “Right now Granite Staters are paying a mismanagement tax because of what Chris Sununu is doing with our economy and I think that’s wrong.”
Sherman said he would expedite offshore wind power production, offer tax breaks for employers which make childcare available to their employees, lower prescription drug costs and increase state aid to cities and towns to reduce property taxes
In addition, Sherman said he would push to legalize recreational use of marijuana for adults that he said would recapture revenues going to all of New Hampshire’s neighboring states that already allow it.
A Sununu campaign spokesperson said Sherman is the only tax and spender in this race.
“Here are the facts: New Hampshire is leading in offshore wind development. New Hampshire has the fastest growing economy in the nation,” said Sununu campaign spokersperson Benjamin Vihstadt.
“The governor vetoed hundreds of millions of dollars in cost increases on energy bills that Tom Sherman supported. The state is committing more money than ever before —$100 million — to build thousands of units of workforce housing.”
Sununu has opposed legislation to legalize marijuana, contending it was the wrong time to make this change while the state continues to deal with deaths from opioid overdose deaths.