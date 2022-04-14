CONCORD — The House Special Committee on Redistricting will audition Gov. Chris Sununu’s alternative plan for realigning the state’s two congressional districts at a hearing next week.
The move comes as an impatient New Hampshire Supreme Court has named a master and set court dates to resolve a lawsuit over congressional redistricting and draw its own map if the Legislature and governor can’t reach a deal.
“Accordingly, we must take certain preliminary steps in this case now so that, in the event that the legislative process fails to produce a fully enacted congressional redistricting plan, we will be prepared to resolve the case in a thorough and efficient manner,” the justices wrote.
Committee Chairman Barbara Griffin, R-Goffstown, has agreed to sponsor Sununu’s congressional map as an amendment to a non-germane bill (SB 200) that faces a public hearing before her committee on Thursday.
According to observers, this does not mean House legislative leaders are on board with Sununu’s proposal. In fact, it remains to be seen who other than the governor will be in favor of it.
New Hampshire is one of only four states whose lawmakers have yet to reach agreement on congressional redistricting.
In one of the other three stalemated states, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis took over the redistricting process at the invitation of legislative leaders there.
Last month, Sununu said the congressional map (HB 52) the House of Representatives and state Senate passed would create two non-competitive U.S. House districts, and he would veto it.
That proposal would have moved 75 city wards and towns from one district to the other, affecting more than 300,000 citizens.
The Democratic cities of Dover, Somersworth and Portsmouth would have gone from the 1st to the 2nd District.
The Manchester- and Nashua-area towns of Hudson, Litchfield and Pelham would have gone from the 2nd to the 1st.
House-Senate map gives, takes
This map clearly would make the 1st District lean more Republican and pose a greater challenge for Congressman Chris Pappas to win a third term this fall.
In turn, the plan would cement the likelihood that Congresswoman Annie Kuster would coast to a sixth two-year term in the 2nd District.
Sununu hasn’t endorsed anyone in that race but a close ally, Littleton beer company maker Jeff Cozzens, already is running as a Republican against Kuster.
In Sununu’s map, towns to go from the 1st District to the 2nd District would include Bedford, Hooksett, Merrimack and Ossipee.
In turn, the strong Republican towns of Salem, Windham, Atkinson, Northwood and Deerfield would all go from the 2nd to the 1st District, along with Loudon and Pittsfield in central New Hampshire.
David Andrews, a board member of Open Democracy Now, said Sununu’s map is an improvement on the House-Senate effort. Open Democracy Now is a non-partisan organization whose experts presented maps they claimed would create more competitive districts than the ones House and Senate Republicans advanced.
“I would have thought that they would have swapped Epsom and Loudon to make the deviations work better, but it is a much better map than the original Republican proposal,” Andrews said Thursday.
Both the independent Cook Political Report and Inside Elections said Sununu’s map would make the 1st CD more competitive than the one the GOP-led Legislature passed.
President Joe Biden won the current 1st CD by 6% over Donald Trump in November 2020.
In Sununu’s map, Biden beat Trump by 4.4%.
in the towns the House and Senate-passed map moved into the 1st CD, Trump beat Biden by 2%.
In the Second District, Biden beat Trump by 8.7%; in the towns Sununu put in the 2nd CD, Biden won by roughly 10.2%.
‘A nothing burger’?
Greg Moore, state director of Americans for Prosperity, helped create the current maps a decade ago as House chief of staff.
“We’ll see, but this may prove to be a nothing burger,” Moore said. “If the Democrats trash it, and the Republicans think they can do better, how does this one get any traction?”
Moore said he’s certain legislative redistricting experts have other maps they can try on Sununu if his own plan falls flat.
The governor’s map has a greater population deviation between the two districts than the one he vowed to veto — 90 residents in that one vs. 1,431 in his.
In congressional redistricting, judges elsewhere have ruled states must have a “rational basis” for not making the difference as small as possible.
Former House Speaker Terie Norelli, a Portsmouth Democrat, led a group that sued the state shortly after Sununu issued his veto threat.
The suit asked the high court to redraw congressional maps.
They argued holding elections with the current maps would violate the Constitution because of population shifts found in the 2020 Census.
In its order and schedule the justices wrote this “in no way precludes the Legislature from enacting a redistricting plan.”
The Supreme Court named Stanford Law School professor Nathaniel Persily as a special master. Parties to the case, including the House and Senate, have until April 25 to file legal briefs.
The process calls for preliminary oral arguments on May 4 and a hearing on May 25 to consider any alternative map Persily were to devise.