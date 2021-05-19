CONCORD — Legislative leaders took a major step Wednesday toward resolving a glaring schism between Gov. Chris Sununu and the Republican-led House of Representatives over gubernatorial power in future emergencies.
Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, brokered the agreement, which would give state lawmakers a greater role in responding to states of emergencies after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
“This is a consensus amendment that the governor supports, and I think the House members are supportive of it, and I hope that we are too,” Bradley said.
The Senate Executive Departments and Administration Committee voted unanimously for the compromise, which replaces a more aggressive House-passed bill (HB 417) that would automatically end any future state of emergency declarations unless the Legislature voted to extend them.
Current state law permits the governor to declare a 21-day state of emergency and extend it unilaterally. The Legislature has the authority at any point to suspend that order by a majority vote of both the House and Senate.
The compromise would make the length of a state of emergency 30 days, which could be extended. It would permit the Legislature, if it chooses, to weigh in on any executive orders issued by a governor during the emergency.
In turn, it would compel a governor to ask for permission from the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee to spend more than $100,000 in response to any emergency.
Deal lets governor spend
Bradley said a key provision that Sununu wanted makes clear the governor can act unilaterally to spend money if the state’s “health and safety” are at risk.
In that event, the governor must then give a full accounting to the legislative fiscal panel.
“This is a balancing act, and I think we’ve come up with a good approach,” Bradley said.
State Sen. Suzanne Prentiss, D-Lebanon, said it was critical that the plan gave the state’s chief executive the freedom to quickly respond during a crisis.
“I think you’ve done a good job working this out,” said Prentiss, a longtime emergency medical technician.
Until this development, it looked like the philosophical dispute between Sununu and House Republicans threatened efforts to bring the 2021 legislative session to a conclusion agreeable to all parties.
A small but vocal band of House conservatives had protested many steps Sununu took in response to COVID-19. They authored nearly 20 bills that sought to check many of his powers.
Several of these were passed over to the state Senate. The House also put some of the provisions into the trailer bill (HB 2) of the state budget bill it approved last month.
Sununu objected to those budget provisions so much that he held out the prospect he might veto the spending bill if they remained in it.
Last year, the Democrat-led Legislature sued Sununu in court, challenging his right to spend federal money to deal with COVID-19 without getting legislative permission. A Superior Court judge ruled in Sununu’s favor.
During the pandemic, Sununu formed a special legislative committee to advise him about spending decisions.
Not a single member of the Republican-led Senate had signed onto any of the 2021 legislative bills, so it was natural for Sununu to seek the help of Senate leaders to resolve the matter.
Last week, Sununu had said he was working with Bradley and was optimistic that an agreement could be reached.