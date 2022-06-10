CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu and Sen. Maggie Hassan signed up to run in very different ways Friday, the Republican Sununu all by himself, the Democrat Hassan surrounded by a boisterous crowd of supporters who shouted down a small group of liberal protesters.
The scene outside Secretary of State David Scanlan’s office bordered on the bizarre as Hassan was drowned out by dozens of supporters who loudly shouted her name.
State House and county law enforcement officers were called in to keep the peace.
Hassan evaded the protesters and even her own loud backers by exiting out of Scanlan’s office via a side door.
Hassan used this occasion to highlight her opposition to President Joe Biden on some key issues, including a federal gas tax holiday, federal commitment to battling illegal immigration and voting against Biden's pick to run the federal Food and Drug Administration.
“I am pushing the administration to support that, they haven’t and that is frustrating,” Hassan said of her legislation to suspend collecting the federal gas tax at the pump between now and the end of 2022.
About 10 protesters held signs critical of Hassan for supporting the retention of Title 42, a provision former President Donald Trump imposed during the pandemic to limit the granting of asylum to illegal immigrants.
Hassan said she has spoken to some leaders in this loose protest movement, but that she did not want to get rid of Title 42 until the Biden administration had done enough to ensure it would not lead to a dramatic increase in illegal border crossings.
“This is just a respectful difference of opinion we have,” Hassan said of the issue that has sparked several small demonstrations at events she’s hosted across the state.
Hassan voted against Biden’s FDA choice over that agency’s failure to do enough to curb the spread of the opioid epidemic.
Hassan said she would welcome Biden campaigning for her re-election.
“But it’s also important that we stand up for the people we represent,” Hassan added.
Sununu repeats 'fire them' line
Sununu said he hadn’t planned all along to seek a fourth term but “there’s more work to do,” citing the completion of initiatives to expand capacity in the mental health system and dealing with an oncoming recession.
“My sense is Republicans are going to do very, very well in this election,” said Sununu, adding that he hasn’t ruled out endorsing candidates for the U.S. Senate or the 1st Congressional District.
Sununu recently urged voters to nominate Keene Mayor George Hansel, who must get past six opponents in a GOP primary in the 2nd Congressional District.
And Sununu stressed the all-Democratic congressional delegation has “walked right past” the inflation issue and not done enough to help struggling families.
“I think they should all be fired, none of them have had the accountability and the successes necessary to earn their offices back in this election,” Sununu said.
On the supply chain delays, Sununu said he’s working with small business groups on finding ways for them to “band together” so they have more purchasing power to obtain equipment or services they need.
While Sununu faces five GOP opponents in this Sept. 13 primary, the governor said he’s not concerned.
“I don’t go in for a lot of polling on my own but I understand polls show I remain pretty darn popular among Republicans in this state,” Sununu said.