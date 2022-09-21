State Sen. Tom Sherman, D-Rye, trails Gov. Chris Sununu by 18 percentage points in the latest University of New Hampshire Survey Center poll, but does lead among likely voters with a college degree. The lead for Sununu was built on independent voters who preferred him by a 84%-to-8% margin.
CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu continues to hold a solid lead over Democratic nominee Tom Sherman of Rye, according to a second independent poll of the race since the two won their party’s primaries last week.
Among 870 likely voters, Sununu led with 55% to 37% for Sherman, a two-term state senator from Rye, with 1% each for Libertarian Party candidates Karlyn Burysenko and Kelly Halldorson.
The University of New Hampshire Survey Center poll also found that generic Republican candidates had a much smaller edge over Democrats in down-ballot races for the Executive Council, state Senate and House of Representatives.
Republican's leads in the other races were within the poll’s margin of error of plus or minus 3.1%.
Andrew Smith, director of the survey center, said the governor's race is closer among some demographic groups.
“Sherman and Sununu are closely matched among those under the age of 50, but Sununu holds a clear lead among those aged 50 and over,” Smith said.
“Men favor Sununu by a margin of more than two-to-one, but the two candidates are closely matched among women. Sununu holds a very large lead among those without a college degree, but Sherman leads among those with a college degree.”
Participation in the poll was online Sept. 15-19.
UNH officials said that in September 2020 Sununu held a similar lead over his Democratic challenger, then-Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes of Concord. Sununu went on to win that race handily, 65% to 34%.
Sununu’s lead over Sherman comes primarily from his overwhelming backing from independent voters, who preferred the governor, 84% to 8%
UNH poll uses panel to sample
David Carney, a veteran Republican campaign strategist, warned not to read too much into these results.
“Careful with the infamous UNH polling they sometimes miss not just the side of the barn but the whole farm... polling off panels is cheap and one gets what they pay for,” Carney posted on Twitter.
Officials at the UNH Survey Center said they created the Granite State Panel to “investigate new ways of gathering and understanding the opinion” of state residents.
The pollster recruited about 7,250 adults from randomly selected, landline and cellphone numbers to take part in this panel. A subset of the larger panel is then sampled in each poll.
Last week, a poll done by Emerson College for WHDH-TV in Boston found a similar result, with 52% for Sununu and 37% for Sherman.
Sherman continued to suffer from low name recognition. He received little attention during the primary because he was unopposed.
Among all likely voters, 21% were favorable toward the challenger, 20% were unfavorable, 18% were neutral and the other 41% had no opinion.
Sununu’s favorable split was higher with 50% favorable, 18% neutral and 31% unfavorable.
State GOP leaders noted that independent voters preferred Republicans over Democrats in the down-ballot races.
But among all voters, the margin was much closer, with Republicans preferred for State House seats, 44% to 38%.
In state Senate races, the GOP edge was smaller over Democrats, 46% to 43%.
For the five Executive Council seats, it was a virtual tie, with the GOP up, 42% to 41%.