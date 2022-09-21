Sununu leads Sherman in latest UNH poll
Buy Now

Gov. Chris Sununu leads his Democratic opponent, State Sen. Tom Sherman, by an 18-point margin according to the latest, University of New Hampshire Survey Center poll.

CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu continues to hold a solid lead over Democratic nominee Tom Sherman of Rye, according to a second independent poll of the race since the two won their party’s primaries last week.

Among 870 likely voters, Sununu led with 55% to 37% for Sherman, a two-term state senator from Rye, with 1% each for Libertarian Party candidates Karlyn Burysenko and Kelly Halldorson.

Sherman leads Sununu among college graduates
Buy Now

State Sen. Tom Sherman, D-Rye, trails Gov. Chris Sununu by 18 percentage points in the latest University of New Hampshire Survey Center poll, but does lead among likely voters with a college degree.  The lead for Sununu was built on independent voters who preferred him by a 84%-to-8% margin.