CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu is hoping Tuesday’s election brings not only a third two-year term for him but victories for many Republican allies down ballot.
More than in any campaign before, Sununu, 45, has worked publicly and behind the scenes to stitch together political coattails and reverse some of the gains Democrats achieved two years ago.
He has a lot of ground to cover.
Democrats hold a 3-2 majority on the Executive Council and are ahead 14-10 in the state Senate and 230-157 with 13 vacancies in the House of Representatives.
If he succeeds, the governor will overcome recent history, voter habits, the intricacies of New Hampshire’s ballot and a Trump-Biden presidential race that has sucked the oxygen out of campaigns for lower offices.
He also must get voters to discount the influence of another popular incumbent — two-term Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen — who could snip Sununu’s coattails and help other Democrats to victory Tuesday.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Sununu emerged as one of the most popular governors in the nation, according to independent polling, thanks in large measure to public perceptions of his performance under fire.
“Whether you like him or not, Chris Sununu has a genuine brand in this election, and he’s trying to make it work for others,” said Greg Moore, state director of the fiscally conservative Americans for Prosperity.
Democratic nominee for governor Dan Feltes, 41, has tried to redefine that brand as synonymous with President Donald Trump, who trails former Vice President Joe Biden in New Hampshire heading into Tuesday.
“The governor is expending a lot of political capital to be helpful to others and to try and shield them from whatever is going to happen above them on the ticket,” said Joel Maiola, a lobbyist and former chief of staff to former Gov. and U.S. Sen. Judd Gregg, R-N.H.
“Many governors have chosen not to attempt this in the past because frankly if the effort fails, you can be exposed.”
Group photo shoot
Last Sept. 15, Sununu’s reelection campaign invited every Republican candidate for House seats from Hillsborough County to join him at Fulchino Vineyard in Hollis.
For a few hours, Sununu offered each of them the chance to pose with him for photographs.
Dozens of the candidates have used those pictures in their own mailings and on social media in this campaign.
“Not everyone could be there, but 100% of the candidates were on board with doing this,” said Chris Ager, Republican National Committeeman.
“It was really a team effort. He’s looking forward to having this pay off. We’re knocking on a lot of doors, and this message is resonating with people. They think Governor Sununu should have more who will work with him in Concord.”
The Union Leader reported that a business group has spent more than $200,000 on radio and online ads and telephone calls in the final weeks, all teaming Sununu up with targeted GOP candidates for the Executive Council and the state Senate.
With all that, Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley believes Sununu will fail.
Buckley said only two governors have pulled this off, the late Republican Gov. Steve Merrill in 1994 and former Democratic Gov. John Lynch in 2006.
“What both of those efforts had in common was it was a wave year for their party nationally and in New Hampshire,” Buckley said.
In 1994, it was the Contract with America championed by former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich. Twelve years later, it was anti-Iraq War sentiment toward then-President George W. Bush.
“This is certainly not a wave year in my view in that nearly every single Democrat is going to win or that every single Republican is going to win,” Buckley said.
“I really don’t see his effort being that effective.”
National race can cut coattails
Those two elections referenced above were midterm elections.
Analysts believe it’s much harder for any governor to create synergy while so much attention is focused on the run for the White House.
“I am skeptical,” said Dante Scala, professor of politics at the University of New Hampshire. “Let’s face it: The name ID of these state legislators is not great. So much of who they are is defined by party.”
Scala said 2020 has turned into strictly a referendum on President Trump’s performance.
“I’ve got to think the Republicans don’t have their hopes up that they will win back either house of the state Legislature,” Scala said. “I think what they are doing is trying to stop the worst-case scenario.”
State Rep. Al Baldasaro, R-Londonderry and a veterans outreach coordinator for Trump in 2016, thinks otherwise.
Trump will win New Hampshire, he said, and Sununu’s approach has lifted the entire ticket.
“You can see the enthusiasm that’s out there for this governor. I know it’s going to make a difference,” Baldasaro said.
Republican strategist Tom Rath, who endorsed Democrat Joe Biden, said voters’ views about Trump present a problem for Sununu.
“We’ve seen people try to do this before,” Rath said. “It doesn’t always work.
“One reason is we like elections too much. By that I mean I think we probably are one of the states where more people split their ticket because they like it.”
Getting to the bottom
Another barrier to a successful coattail campaign, especially in presidential election years, is the number of voters — hundreds of thousands — who won’t fill out the entire ballot.
“We’ve seen elections in which up to 50% of ballots cast don’t even mark any vote for county office,” Democratic Chairman Buckley said. “How can a governor have that pull when so many voters aren’t even bothering with the races he’s concerned about?”
The New Hampshire Democratic Party started a petition last month urging its activists to sign a commitment to fill out the entire ballot.
Two years ago, 60 races in the 400-person House were decided by fewer than 100 votes.
“Our message has been for voters to take the ballot and start from the bottom and go up rather than the top and go down,” Buckley said.
Until the 2008 election, governors had a very powerful tool to maximize their personal popularity — straight-ticket voting.
Voters only had to fill in a single box and that party’s candidates for every office got an automatic vote.
After Democrats took control of the Legislature, they repealed straight-ticket voting.
“We knew at the time this might hurt us as the party in power, but we committed to do it and it was the right thing to do,” recalled state Rep. Marjorie Smith, D-Durham, in a recent interview.
Reverse coattail effect
If Shaheen wins handsomely on Tuesday against Republican Bryant “Corky” Messner of Wolfeboro, could that help roll up Democratic wins?
Maiola saw that phenomenon up close in the presidential election year of 2004.
Democrats had good reason to hope they would gain some ground when John Lynch first became governor and New Hampshire went narrowly for Democratic nominee John Kerry over then-President George W. Bush.
Yet right below Lynch on that ballot was Republican Sen. Gregg running against Doris “Granny D” Haddock, the 94-year-old crusader for national campaign finance reform.
Gregg’s nearly 2-1 victory surely contributed to a 5-0 GOP Executive Council and Republican advantages in the Legislature.
“Both Governor Sununu and Senator Shaheen are in pretty secure races and they are both in a position to assist others. It will be interesting to see how this all plays out,” Maiola said.
New Hampshire Democrats financed mailings pairing council and Senate candidates with Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., who on Tuesday seeks to become the first Democrat elected to a fifth straight term in the 2nd Congressional District.
Radio talk show host Arnie Arnesen of Concord, the 1992 Democratic nominee for governor, said Sununu’s attempts to distance himself from Trump on COVID-19 only confuses the “we’re all in this together” message.
“What Sununu has done is create a moat around himself, but that doesn’t create much around his party,” Arnesen said. “He’s putting in the effort because it only reinforces him, it doesn’t necessarily help him. This just reinforces his power, not the GOP’s power.”
Yet Republicans believe repeated Democratic attacks against Sununu for vetoing a record 79 bills over the past two years will help Sununu’s call for GOP reinforcements at the State House.
“People say you vetoed a lot of bills. I did, there were a lot of bad taxes and fees in those bills. In 2019 I also signed more bills than in any year (former Gov. and now U.S. Sen.) Maggie Hassan did,” Sununu said last Friday.
“That’s not a knock on Maggie. I’m just saying we got a lot done.”