Gov. Sununu Speaks to Business Leaders at NH Institute of Politics
Gov. Chris Sununu delivers a speech to business leaders at the New England Council breakfast at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester on April 5, 2023.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

MANCHESTER — Gov. Chris Sununu teased to a business leader audience Wednesday that he is unlikely to run for an unprecedented fifth two-year term as governor in 2024.

Regarding his presidential ambitions, Sununu, 48, said he would decide by early August whether to enter the race.

Gov. Chris Sununu delivers a speech to business leaders at the New England Council breakfast at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester on April 5, 2023.
Guests meet Gov. Chris Sununu for photographs at the New England Council breakfast at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester on April 5, 2023.
Gov. Chris Sununu speaks at the New England Council breakfast at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester on April 5, 2023.
Gov. Chris Sununu takes questions at the New England Council breakfast at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester on April 5, 2023.
Gov. Chris Sununu delivers a speech to business leaders at the New England Council breakfast at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester on April 5, 2023.
Guests listen to Gov. Chris Sununu speak at the New England Council breakfast at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester on April 5, 2023.
Gov. Chris Sununu takes the stage before speaking at the New England Council breakfast at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester on April 5, 2023.