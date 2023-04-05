MANCHESTER — Gov. Chris Sununu teased to a business leader audience Wednesday that he is unlikely to run for an unprecedented fifth two-year term as governor in 2024.
Regarding his presidential ambitions, Sununu, 48, said he would decide by early August whether to enter the race.
In the event he does not, Sununu vowed to actively endorse a Republican other than former President Donald Trump.
In recent media appearances, Sununu has waxed nostalgic on being the state's only governor in modern history other than Democrat John Lynch of Bow to have won election four times.
Sununu’s address to the New England Council at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics here included another tantalizing witticism on that topic.
“I'm not saying I am not running again, but you know, I’ve got to get a real job,” Sununu said, chuckling. “My wife is very excited when I say that. I’ll be sending all of you resumes shortly.”
Later, on politics, he said, “It is not a career; it really has to be about service.”
Sununu told New England Council President and CEO James Brett that he will make up his mind by August whether to seek the presidency, because the first major debate of GOP contenders is later that month.
“I will say this. People ask me to run, and I am thinking about it, but one thing is for sure: I am not sitting this one out. I will get behind somebody, I will endorse somebody, and I will put my weight behind somebody,” Sununu said.
Democratic Party spokesperson Monica Venzke said Sununu’s comment shows he has checked out on New Hampshire.
“Chris Sununu doesn’t see being the governor of New Hampshire as a ‘real job,’ and it certainly shows. Since the beginning of 2023, he’s taken over ten out-of-state trips in an attempt to boost his national profile,” she said in a statement. “He has never viewed being the governor as anything but a stepping stone. At every opportunity, Chris Sununu has left Granite Staters in the dust to build his celebrity status.”
In 1988, Sununu’s father, then-New Hampshire Gov. John H. Sununu, gave Vice President George H. Bush a key endorsement, which clearly helped Bush go on to win the first-in-the-nation primary.
The elder Sununu did not seek re-election as governor, and Bush named him White House chief of staff.
Candidates in waiting
Last month at this same venue, ex-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Trump’s 2016 nomination hopes were boosted when only four of the nation's 33 Republican governors chose to endorse anyone in that primary race.
Three of them backed Christie, including ex-Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, ex-Maine Gov. Paul LePage and ex-Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. Hogan recently took himself out of the running for president in 2024.
Currently, 26 governors are Republicans.
When Sununu was seeking his first term as governor in 2016, his older brother, ex-U.S. Sen. John E. Sununu, endorsed ex-Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who finished a distant second to Trump in New Hampshire.
Sununu praised the personal story of Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, who will make his first exploratory trip to New Hampshire next week. Sununu said the next president needs to have “executive leadership experience.”
“Chris likes his gig on ABC. We will see if he actually gets in,” Sununu said of Christie, who appears as a GOP analyst on the ABC's Sunday news program hosted by George Stephanopoulos.
Christie has said he will decide by June.
Sununu said Trump's criminal indictment this week on 34 felony charges of falsifying business records only enhanced Trump’s 2024 bid in the short term. He said there is zero chance Trump would exit this race even with other criminal investigations swirling around him.
“Getting a conviction is going to be really, really hard to do,” said Sununu, about the New York case that alleges a Class E felony, the lowest level charge in the state. “I don’t know who came up with the idea of charging him with this kind of stuff.”
Sununu said a trial would be a circus.
“Wait until they try to find a jury. Twelve impartial individuals in New York City on a jury? Think about that,” Sununu said. “Judges in New York are very liberal elected individuals. When you are elected, politics always comes into play. I know because I’m elected. Anybody who elects their judges, I think is a big mess there.”
GOP 'horrible' at messaging
Sununu said even though Trump is a serious contender for the nomination, “there is no pathway” for him to win back the White House next year.
“What state (that he lost in 2020) is going to flip back to him?” Sununu asked.
Sununu said all the GOP presidential aspirants need to focus on free market conservative principles and personal freedom and spend less time attacking the “woke, cancel culture” of the left.
“We have a great product on the Republican side," he said, but "we are awful on branding and messaging, just horrible.”
While Trump did some “good things,” such as negotiating tough with China and other countries on trade and delivering the vaccine to combat COVID-19, Sununu said he failed to deliver on his campaign promises about border security, immigration reform, health care and fiscal discipline.
Sununu urged Congress to insist on a “parallel deal” with Biden to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for meaningful controls on federal spending.
The Food and Drug Administration and Congress should do more to allow patients the “right to try” experimental drugs to treat rare diseases, he said.
While Sununu said he is not “anti-FDA,” he feels otherwise about the Centers for Disease Control.
“The CDC is a different story. The director is a disaster, an absolute disaster,” Sununu said of Rochelle Walensky, a former hospital administrator and medical school professor in Massachusetts.
“She has been co-opted by politics. That whole organization has been very political, and very few people trust it anymore,” he said. “It is almost as bad as the U.S. Senate. It really is.”