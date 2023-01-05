Gov. Chris Sununu

CONCORD — In a historic fourth inaugural address, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu celebrated the state’s economic successes while urging a closely divided Legislature to come together to tackle the state’s challenges.

During a 26-minute speech featuring more rhetoric than new initiatives, Sununu, 48, gave a tongue-lashing to President Joe Biden, who is trying to take away the state’s first-in the-nation presidential primary, and warned of government overreach.