CONCORD — In a historic fourth inaugural address, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu celebrated the state’s economic successes while urging a closely divided Legislature to come together to tackle the state’s challenges.
During a 26-minute speech featuring more rhetoric than new initiatives, Sununu, 48, gave a tongue-lashing to President Joe Biden, who is trying to take away the state’s first-in the-nation presidential primary, and warned of government overreach.
“It’s not right to tell a private business what they can or cannot do. It’s not the New Hampshire way to force locally elected — and accountable — school districts or town councils to bend to your will. That’s not leadership, that’s not conservative, and it is certainly not freedom,” Sununu said during the televised speech in Representatives Hall.
“That’s taking the easy way out. Leadership is about knowing the limitations of your own power, getting government out of the way, and empowering individuals and families to make the best decisions for their families or businesses.”
Sununu joined Democrat John Lynch Thursday as the only governor in modern New Hampshire history to win a fourth two-year term.
He said the ceremony marked another historical first.
“I was told that it’s the first time in American history that a four-term governor has been sworn in by four different chief justices,” Sununu said.
“So there’s a fun piece of civics trivia to kick it off for everyone. Congratulations Chief Justice (Gordon) MacDonald. You’re famous.”
Sununu choked up at the opening of the speech, when he thanked First Lady Valerie Sununu for her support. “The one person who has just given everything, Valerie,” Sununu said.
Facing challenges
Nationally, the speech is sure to be closely analyzed, as Sununu has not ruled out a Republican run for president in 2024 and has often traveled out of state to promote New Hampshire’s level of civic engagement.
“New Hampshire, like America, is not immune to political extremism, but we must do everything in our power to push back against it, and the voters this past November sent a very clear message — they want leaders who can deliver,” Sununu said.
“You don’t just kick the can down the road or blame the next person in line. You face the challenges head on, invite solution-driven individuals to the table and work the problem.”
In the midterm elections, Sununu easily won his race and the GOP kept its majorities at the State House, while all three Democrats running for federal office won reelection.
Neil Levesque, director of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics, said the speech sounded like a sales pitch for a national stage — with some local touches.
Sununu introduced a civics class in the gallery that had come down to Concord from Groveton High School in Coos County.
“It sounded like he was selling the successes of New Hampshire, and rightfully so,” Levesque said.
“I thought he was very strong in his direct approach to Joe Biden and the New Hampshire presidential primary.”
Sununu mocked Biden’s support for having the first primary in South Carolina, rather than New Hampshire.
“In 2020, the last time an incumbent President (Donald Trump) was on the ballot, South Carolina canceled the primary, depriving voters of a choice, ensuring the power brokers in the state party chose who to award delegates to,” Sununu said.
“That isn’t democracy, that’s incumbent protection — and something New Hampshire will never engage in.”
House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, said Sununu set the right tone for the next two years.
“I appreciate Governor Sununu’s remarks today as we enter a new term, and I concur with his focus on efficiently managing the people’s money. We were elected by our constituents — not bureaucrats, not Washington politicians, and not national political parties,” Osborne said in a statement.
Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley said voters would hold Sununu accountable if he fails to deal with the state’s lack of affordable housing, use of renewable energy and access to childcare.
“When this governor has been in New Hampshire — and not touring the country in an attempt to prop up his national image ahead of a doomed presidential run — his work has centered on a predictable strategy: take credit for everything good, deny blame for everything bad,” Buckley said.
Individuals over systems
Sununu said New Hampshire government works because it is focused on the needs of the individual and not of the bureaucracy.
“Our job is to deliver results, but as important, we must set an example for those students up in the gallery. We must inspire them, keep them involved, and instill the principles that make New Hampshire, New Hampshire — putting individuals ahead of big systems,” Sununu said.
But House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm of Manchester said the state’s system for delivering services leaves much to be desired.
“While I agree that we need to do all we can to empower individuals in the Granite State, recent spikes in drug overdoses and homelessness show that our systems, particularly those that provide mental health support, are currently insufficient,” Wilhelm said.