CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu got into the weeds of the fight over congressional redistricting Tuesday, offering his own revised map he said would “pass the smell test” and hold incumbents accountable.
Sununu released his alternative after meeting privately on the topic with Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, and House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry.
Last Thursday, Sununu vowed he would become the first governor in modern history to veto a congressional redistricting map unless the House and Senate abandoned the plan that both legislative bodies had already embraced.
“This is certainly not the only solution, but hopefully will be helpful,” Sununu said of his proposal in a letter to the legislative leaders he released Tuesday afternoon.
“It keeps our districts competitive, passes the smell test, and holds our incumbents accountable so that no one elected official is immune from challengers or constituent services.”
Last week, the Senate voted, 13-11, to endorse a House-passed map (HB 52) that raised the likelihood the two political parties would each have one congressional seat after elections every two years.
The House-passed redistricting plan moved 75 towns and city wards, comprising more than 300,000 residents, from one district to another to address a population difference of only 18,000 between the districts.
Both the independent Cook Political Report and Inside Elections said Sununu’s map would make the First Congressional District more competitive for incumbent, U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H. than the one the GOP-led Legislature passed.
President Joe Biden won the 1st C.D. by 6% over Donald Trump in November 2020.
In Sununu’s map, Biden beat Trump by 4.4%.
Trump beat Biden by 2% in the towns the House and Senate-passed map had put into the 1st C.D.
In the Second District, Biden beat Trump by 8.7%; in the towns Sununu put in the 2nd C.D., Biden won by roughly 10.2%.
Sununu’s map would also move far fewer communities than the plan from legislative redistricting experts.
Hooksett, Merrimack, Salem, Windham among big moves
Towns to go from the 1st District to the 2nd District in Sununu's map would include Hooksett, Merrimack, Ospipee and many other Carroll County towns.
In turn, the strong Republican towns of Salem, Windham and Atkinson would all go from the 2nd to the 1st District along with Canterbury, Loudon, Pittsfield and Northfield in central New Hampshire.
“There is still enough time in this process to deliver a map for our citizens that gets the job done, and I hope you will continue to work to get something done through the legislative process that meets the expectations of our citizens,” Sununu concluded in his letter.
“They are counting on us to get this right.”
The offices of Speaker Packard and President Morse did not have immediate comment responding to Sununu’s offer.
Last week, House Special Committee on Redistricting Committee Chairman Barbara Griffin, R-Goffstown, said the House plan was “fully vetted” and she expected her panel to remain “steadfast” for it.
Senate Redistricting Committee Chairman James Gray, R-Rochester, said the House plan demographically made sense and also created two districts similar in size with a difference of only 90 residents between them.
David Andrews, a board member with the nonpartisan Open Democracy Now, said Sununu’s map would have a much larger deviation of 1,431 residents between the two districts.
The map Sununu vowed to reject would move the Democratic cities of Portsmouth, Rochester, Dover and Somersworth from the 1st District into the 2nd.
In turn, the legislatively-approved map would move some of the largest Republican towns in the southern tier from the 2nd District into the 1st — Salem, Hudson, Litchfield, Pelham, Atkinson and Windham.
The Senate rejected an amendment offered by Democrats to move only the town of Hampstead from the 1st District to the 2nd.