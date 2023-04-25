New Hampshire Gov. and potential Republican presidential candidate Chris Sununu said he opposed a “competency test” to determine whether President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump would be mentally fit to serve from 2024-28.
During an appearance at the Time 100 Summit in New York City on Tuesday, Sununu did say Biden has had many missteps in public that should give Americans pause.
“He moves slowly, he does not answer questions, he rambles, he stumbles. I don’t think we are putting our best foot forward,” Sununu, 48, said of Biden.
Upon announcing her candidacy for president in February, former South Carolina Gov. and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley called for mandatory mental health competency tests for all politicians over 75.
Biden is 80, Trump is 76, and Haley is 51.
During his 20 minutes on stage, Sununu gave similar answers to what he offered in national media interviews over the past few months, once again predicting that Americans will elect someone other than Biden or Trump in the next election.
He urged other Republican hopefuls for higher office to offer Americans an optimistic vision that emphasizes economic and personal freedom rather than cultural issues such as abortion.
“National abortion bans are a terrible idea,” Sununu told Time Editor in Chief Sam Jacobs at one point.
Sununu said leaders in both parties on Capitol Hill are “yelling at each other” and accomplishing little.
He mused over what would happen if American people could fire all 100 U.S. Senators today and replace them with 100 “hard-working Americans.”
“Is it going to be worse? Is there going to be less done? No,” Sununu said.
As expected, Sununu came no closer to declaring whether he would actually get into this race.
“People said, 'You need to run, you need to run.' OK, let’s take a look,” Sununu said.
Sununu said he won't be in Manchester on Thursday when Trump makes the second New Hampshire stop of his 2024 campaign.
Candidates in both parties should not dismiss Trump's supporters. Their passionate backing explains why Trump continues to lead all potential rivals in New Hampshire and in other early voting states, he said.
“He taps into people's anger,” Sununu said.
Sununu was the only Republican elected official interviewed at the summit, which also featured exchanges with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, filmmaker Steven Spielberg, artist John Legend, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, actor Mark Ruffalo and media personality/businesswoman Kim Kardashian.