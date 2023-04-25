Sununu opposed competency tests for politicians
New Hampshire Gov. and potential Republican presidential candidate Chris Sununu said he opposed a “competency test” to determine whether President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump would be mentally fit to serve from 2024-28.

During an appearance at the Time 100 Summit in New York City on Tuesday, Sununu did say Biden has had many missteps in public that should give Americans pause.