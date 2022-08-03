Sununu rebuffs talk of moving Delaware primary ahead of N.H.
Gov. Chris Sununu condemned the report of President Biden musing about moving the presidential primary in his home state of Delaware up in 2024, even perhaps ahead of New Hampshire's first contest.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu slammed reports that President Biden mused about moving Delaware into the first-in-the-nation primary position calling the idea “ignorant, reprehensible and brazen.”

Politico reported Tuesday night that White House officials and not leaders of the Democratic National Committee had decided to put off announcing a proposed 2024 primary calendar until after the midterm elections.