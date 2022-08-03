CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu slammed reports that President Biden mused about moving Delaware into the first-in-the-nation primary position calling the idea “ignorant, reprehensible and brazen.”
Politico reported Tuesday night that White House officials and not leaders of the Democratic National Committee had decided to put off announcing a proposed 2024 primary calendar until after the midterm elections.
Biden has been focused on his agenda but the online political news service said two sources close to the President said Biden had asked advisers about his home state moving up and perhaps even going first.
In June, Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., led the lobbying campaign for his state with the DNC along with Gov. John Carney.
Leading Democrats from 17 states including Del. and N.H. made the case before the DNC to have one of the top five spots on the primary calendar.
“I do not speak for him, but my gut hunch is that the President would welcome the challenge of demonstrating he could win his home state overwhelmingly,” Coons told the committee.
Sununu said he still believes a factor in the timing was to avoid doing any damage to the re-election campaign of Sen. Maggie Hassan, who with Senator Jeanne Shaheen, both D-N.H., strongly lobbied the DNC to keep the Granite State in front.
“This is absolutely the reason why it was delayed. The national Democrats don’t want New Hampshire getting any bad news before Maggie Hassan’s re-election,” Sununu told reporters.
Hassan said the state's primary remains in fine shape.
"I will always stand up for New Hampshire's First in the Nation primary, which has made our party, our democracy, and our country stronger, and I have made that case directly to the President and the DNC," Hassan said.
"New Hampshire has successfully defended challenges from both parties to our First In the Nation status and we will do so again this year."
Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley said it's Sununu who's acting "wildly inappropriate."
"Our whole delegation has been powerfully making the case for New Hampshire to the DNC and we will continue making the case that New Hampshire’s primary should remain first in the nation," Buckley said. "Sununu’s meltdown was not only wildly inappropriate, but way off base and he knows it.”
Shaheen spokeswoman Sarah Weinstein said no one will match Shaheen in defending the state's primary status.
"Senator Shaheen has strongly and consistently made the case for New Hampshire to retain its First-In-The-Nation status, which is fundamental to empowering candidates - regardless of the size of their war chest - to make their case directly to Granite Staters and the American people," Weinstein said.
"The New Hampshire primary puts candidates through their paces with unparalleled opportunities for retail politics, and no one has been a louder advocate or fiercer champion than Jeanne Shaheen."
FITN law is first line of defense
Thanks to bipartisan work led by former Portsmouth Democratic State Rep. Jim Splaine, New Hampshire has a strong state law which holds New Hampshire gets to have the first presidential primary every four years and at least seven days before the next similar contest.
State Rep. Timothy Smith, D-Manchester and a member of the House Legislative Administration and Rules Committees, said Sununu was grandstanding.
“Our state law requires the SOS (Secretary of State) to schedule ours first. This is a big nonsensical nothing burger. Why isn't our state law CENTRAL in any/all "reporting" on this? Just more right-wing nonsense,” Smith posted on Twitter.
Sununu said New Hampshire has many prominent Democrats backing its tradition and there is still time to try to change the outcome before the DNC.
“Senators Hassan and Shaheen made the case before the DNC and they absolutely failed. Now they have to find national Democrats that support New Hampshire to help them to stop this effort in its tracks,” Sununu said.
The pitch? Del. is small too but also diverse
The rationale for Delaware to move up is that it’s small but unlike New Hampshire it is also racially diverse.
Coons and other advocates told the DNC the state has a revitalized riverfront to host events and its media market crosses into several other states including Pennsylvania, Maryland, and New Jersey.
“To think this President is so arrogant that he believes his home state should just step on and step over our incredible tradition of holding the first primary is absurd,” Sununu said.
Some have even speculated that were Biden to choose not to seek a second term, moving the Delaware primary up in the calendar could be part of a fitting legacy for him.
Biden has maintained he is running again in 2024.
A Delaware threat to New Hampshire's top spot is not a new phenomenon.
In 1996, leaders in both parties got behind holding a super early Delaware primary only four days after New Hampshire.
Legislators there even passed a law automatically putting the names of candidates on that ballot so White House hopefuls didn’t have to risk ridicule for coming to the state to file for the office.
Gardner jumped ugly on Delaware
"This is no longer a primary election we're talking about in Delaware, but some depraved version of a kangaroo straw poll," former New Hampshire Secretary of State William Gardner told The News Journal at the time. "The politicians of Delaware won't succeed in robbing the New Hampshire tradition."
New Hampshire leaders warned candidates that anyone campaigning in Delaware risked getting support from Granite State voters.
Upon the urging of his New Hampshire inner circle, then-President Bill Clinton agreed to the request and stayed away from the state.
Delaware kept its earlier primary in 2000 as well but in later elections, party officials moved the state back in the calendar.
Politically, the move makes little sense since any sitting President or senior politician would get very little momentum out of winning the first primary in their home state.
Then Sen. Tom Harkin, D-Iowa was an early favorite in the 1992 campaign and won the first caucus in his home state.
Harkin stumbled to a distant fourth in New Hampshire and never recovered, losing the nomination to Clinton, the “comeback kid” who rallied to a second-place finish here behind the late, Mass. Sen. Paul Tsongas.