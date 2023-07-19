DOVER — Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday he will not seek to become the first five-term governor in modern New Hampshire history and will end a 14-year career in elective politics in 2024.
The decision comes six weeks after Sununu dropped the idea of seeking the Republican nomination for president.
"This was no easy decision as I truly love serving as governor,” Sununu wrote in a letter to supporters. “Public service should never be a career, and the time is right for another Republican to lead our great state.”
This will no doubt touch off a very competitive election in both major parties with former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte, Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut and former Senate President Chuck Morse all potential GOP candidates.
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington of Concord have already declared they will seek the Democratic nomination for governor next year.
Sununu, 48, will no doubt go down along with Democrat John Lynch as among the most popular and successful chief executives in recent decades.
His storied family includes father John H. Sununu, a three-term governor and former White House chief of staff, and older brother John E. Sununu, who became the first Republican in a century from New Hampshire to knock off a sitting U.S. senator in his own party.
A former ski resort executive, Chris Sununu came to the corner office after serving as a three-term executive councilor and having watched and learned while working with two Democratic governors.
The experience helped him forge a smooth working relationship with the five-person council whether it was under Democratic or Republican control as Sununu showed consistent deference to the wishes of individuals doing the same job he had done.
Unlike his father, Sununu never served as a state legislator. As a result, he tended to stay out of the rough-and-tumble of House, and Senate partisan scrapes especially when fellow Republicans were in charge.
When House Speaker Shawn Jasper, R-Hudson, struggled managing factions in his own GOP caucus, Sununu did step in naming him as agriculture commissioner, which allowed seasoned veteran and ex-Speaker Gene Chandler to take the gavel and become a sure-handed caretaker until the next election.
After Democrats took control of the Legislature in the 2018 elections, Sununu vetoed a record 79 bills over those two years and the Republican minority helped sustain all but one of them.
Sununu came into office in 2016 with hardly a sweeping mandate, narrowly escaping a GOP primary over Edelblut, whom Sununu would later name as his education commissioner, and surviving a general election with Concord Democrat and fellow Executive Councilor Colin Van Ostern, who had badly outspent Sununu.
One of Gov. Sununu’s first acts was to sign legislation making New Hampshire a constitutional carry state for gun owners, repealing a requirement that residents had to get a permit to possess a concealed weapon.
Used the budget to make sweeping change
Sununu used the two-year state budget process to accomplish many of his reforms.
These included the creation of a Department of Business and Economic Affairs, the nation’s first-ever voluntary paid family and medical leave program, a rewrite of the state’s education aid formula, a new community-based platform of services for those suffering from opioid addiction, a forensic, psychiatric hospital for the criminally dangerous, the future closure of a troubled youth detention center named after his father and the sale of the iconic Laconia State School complex to a private development team.
Sununu also cut the state’s two main business taxes twice and put the state on a course by 2025 to repeal its unearned income tax, a 5% levy on bank account interest and stock dividends.
Democratic Party leaders fault Sununu for failing to do enough to block legislation his party handed him, such as a ban on late-term abortions and outlawing the teaching of discrimination in public schools.
The zenith of Sununu’s public appeal came after the first case of the COVID-19 pandemic hit New Hampshire on March 2, 2020, leading to the virtual shutdown of many private and public businesses and unprecedented levels of unemployment.
Sununu held televised briefings on the pandemic urging the public to remain calm while creating task forces of stakeholders to advise him on how and when best to reopen operations.
New Hampshire recovered more quickly than most states and its quiet, bucolic North County and Upper Valley communities became a magnet for well-heeled residents looking to flee from chaotic urban centers.
The state led the region in migration following the pandemic. The economic revival and a record amount of federal relief cash helped Sununu build up the largest Rainy Day Fund in history and send back unprecedented amounts of aid to cities and towns.
Sununu and First Lady Valerie Sununu live in Newfields and have three children.