Sununu takes a pass on seeking historic fifth term in 2024
Gov. Chris Sununu shows guests a picture on his phone of himself with the wheel on the game show “The Price is Right” from his recent trip to California.

DOVER — Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday he will not seek to become the first five-term governor in modern New Hampshire history and will end a 14-year career in elective politics in 2024.

The decision comes six weeks after Sununu dropped the idea of seeking the Republican nomination for president.