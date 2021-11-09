CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu said he’ll seek a fourth term as governor in 2022, closing the door on what would have been one of the most closely-watched U.S. Senate races in the country next year.
Sununu’s surprising decision could change the fortunes of Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., who will seek a second six-year term without the sitting governor trying to replace her.
Sununu said his “skill set” was management, and that could get lost in a U.S. Senate where meaningful change rarely happens.
“It is a much slower pace, and too often doing nothing is considered a win,” Sununu said.
Sununu said speaking to former governors who became senators helped convince him he could do more if voters decided to support his bid for another two years in Concord.
“I think I would be like a lion in a cage waiting to get some things done,” Sununu said of Capitol Hill.
The governor said he didn’t speak to any GOP leaders about his final decision before announcing it Tuesday morning at the Bridges House, the official governor’s mansion.
“I have been criticizing Washington for a long time. I guess I was right,” Sununu said.
Sununu said he’s still optimistic other Republicans can beat Hassan.
By day’s end Tuesday, two potential GOP Senate candidates took themselves out: Former U.S. Sens. Kelly Ayotte and Scott Brown both said they were not interested in running for the Senate next year.
Republican leaders will no doubt urge others to take their own look at challenging Hassan, such as Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut and Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem. Until Sununu’s decision Tuesday, both were preparing to run for governor in 2022.
Other Republicans now being encouraged to think about a Senate run include First Congressional District GOP candidate Matt Mowers of Gilford and former U.S. Rep. Frank Guinta of Manchester.
Just after Sununu’s announcement, Hassan, 63, joined the rest of the all-Democratic congressional delegation to promote the $1 trillion infrastructure bill approved by both the U.S. House and Senate.
When asked about Sununu’s reference to a “slow” pace in Washington, Hassan pointed to the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the American Rescue Plan.
“There is more to be done to be sure (when) we get to the other side of this pandemic; to get our economy up and running again,” she said. “I am going to continue to reach across the aisle doing the work I have been doing and bringing home results to the people of New Hampshire.”
The political betting line had been heavy that Sununu, 47, was going to forgo another run for governor and make a Senate bid at the urging of national Republican leaders.
The governor said he isn’t against considering some role in federal government some day.
“I haven’t ruled out going to Washington, not as a senator right now,” Sununu said. “Senate and Congress is not for me right now.”
Making the rounds
In the past month, Sununu had gone to national GOP events in Sacramento, Calif., and Las Vegas, which only fueled speculation that he would try to take on Hassan next year.
Retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc has been waging his own Republican Senate campaign for months; he lost a 2020 Senate primary to Corky Messner.
“Making New Hampshire his top priority speaks volumes about his commitment to the state he has faithfully served for three terms, and his leadership has proven invaluable,” Bolduc said. “But in Washington, it’s time for a change in leadership.”
Sununu’s decision canceled out a wide open GOP primary to replace him as governor.
Ayotte had also been considering a gubernatorial run should Sununu move on to run for the Senate.
Cinde Warmington of Concord, the lone Democrat on the Executive Council, is someone being urged to look at a run for governor.
“Now is the time to show Granite Staters how Sununu has failed New Hampshire,” Warmington wrote in a fundraising email that went out right after Sununu’s decision.
“On the Executive Council, I have seen firsthand Sununu’s lack of leadership and his inability to look beyond partisan politics to do what is right for the people of New Hampshire.”
Democratic leaders also have looked at Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester and Sen. Tom Sherman of Rye as potential candidates.
Sununu decided not to become the third sitting governor in the past 20 years to run for the U.S. Senate while in office.
In 2002, then-Gov. Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat, ran for the Senate and lost to Sununu’s older brother, John E. Sununu, who at that time was a congressman. Six years later, Shaheen won the rematch and has held the seat ever since.
In 2016, then-Gov. Hassan challenged Republican Sen. Ayotte, who had been seeking a second term. Hassan narrowly won that race by about 1% of the vote.
Sununu’s announcement came four days after his birthday. The governor told friends he wanted to make the final decision before Thanksgiving.
Gubernatorial impact
Until Tuesday, Democrats were urging U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., to get into the race for governor since GOP legislative leaders have proposed to redistrict his 1st Congressional District into a much more Republican-leaning one.
The COVID-19 pandemic contributed to all the speculation, as Sununu’s popularity was never higher than while he was presiding over New Hampshire’s state of emergency due to the novel coronavirus.
“The number one issue remains fighting COVID,” Sununu said.
But Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley said the process has shown Sununu has negatives that could be exposed.
“He has never been so unpopular and so vulnerable, and he is in trouble,” Buckley said.
Democrat John Lynch of Hopkinton is the only modern-era New Hampshire governor to have served four two-year terms.
No urgency
During an interview, Sununu said gridlock will prevail on Capitol Hill until leaders in both parties work to bridge the partisan divide.
“They don’t have a sense of urgency down there. They literally think it’s OK to just hold the line,” Sununu said.
“If the Republicans in Washington are waiting for 60 senators to pass something, it’s not going to happen. They’ve got to be willing to work across the aisle, find common ground because the issues of debt, a balanced budget, Social Security, Medicare going bankrupt, immigration reform, health care reform...all these are big issues that could be resolved if there was a willingness to say, ‘Stop the nonsense, let’s find a path.’”