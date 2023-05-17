Sununu says 2024 GOP field for Prez will 'winnow down'
Buy Now

Gov. Chris Sununu said he expects many Republicans will enter the 2024 race for President but expects it will quickly "winnow down" this fall.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD – A month before he is expected to make a decision on whether to run for president, Gov. Chris Sununu predicted a larger GOP presidential candidate field will “winnow down” this fall and admitted his biggest concern is making sure a race is right for his family and the state.

In 2016, then-candidate Donald Trump won the GOP nomination in part because more than 15 Republicans early on ran against him.