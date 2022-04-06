Gov. Chris Sununu told reporters Wednesday there were significant problems with a Senate-passed bill created to try and nullify the votes of those who fail to provide qualifying identification to cast a ballot. Sununu declined to say he'd veto the bill, but said this could delay the final election counts and harm the state's image as having a system voters can trust.
The House Election Laws Committee will take testimony Friday on the measure, (SB 418), that Republican lawmakers have sought because the state has still failed to locate 230 people who voted without an ID in 2016.
Sununu said other states adopting what he called “provisional ballot” status have had many problems with it.
There’s no need to make such a dramatic change here, he said.
“You may not get a final result for days until after an election and that’s a problem,” Sununu told reporters following the Executive Council meeting Wednesday.
“Our system works, it has integrity and our citizens believe in it. That’s where we need to be,” he said.
Sen. Bob Giuda, R-Warren and the bill’s prime author, has made many changes to get the bill to this point.
Originally, these ballots would not have been counted on Election Night by those voting who voted by taking a new, "affidavit ballot.”
Close recounts could be delayed
The Senate-passed bill now calls for counting these votes, but then gives these individuals 10 days to come back to election officials to prove they are eligible or the vote is nullified.
Further under this bill, if the number of these questioned voters could affect the outcome of an election, then any recount must be delayed until after the 10-day period has passed.
“I appreciate the intent of individuals, but our system isn’t fundamentally broken, it works incredibly well,” Sununu said.
He declined to promise a veto of the legislation but said in its current form that he would “have a lot of hesitation.”
“I am not sure how the final bill will look,” Sununu added.
Late last month, the Senate approved the bill, 13-11, with Sen. Ruth Ward, R-Stoddard, joining the 10 Senate Democrats in opposition to the bill.
Thus, the legislation lacks enough support to override a Sununu veto were one to come to pass.
Secretary of State David Scanlan had suggested the Senate seek from the Supreme Court an advisory opinion on whether this bill was constitutional.
Senate Democrat and liberal voting rights groups opposed to it insist it would fail a court challenge.