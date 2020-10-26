MANCHESTER – Gov. Chris Sununu said voters in next Tuesday’s congressional elections should “fire them all” for their failure to compromise on a COVID-19 relief package.
“Fire them all. I really mean that sincerely,” Sununu said on CNBC-TV’s “Squawk Box” Monday morning.
“No one in the Senate or Congress can say that they’ve shown leadership on the COVID crisis. What have they done since March? Like literally nothing.”
Democratic nominee for governor Dan Feltes said voters should retire Sununu after four years in office for his failure to work with the Democratic-led legislature on responding to COVID-19, his opposition to a statewide mask mandate and not offering firm restrictions on reopening public schools.
“On schools, the current governor did not do a real reopening plan. I think that has led to a degree of chaos at the local level,” Feltes said during a forum the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce sponsored featuring candidates for governor and the 1st Congressional District. “Folks on the school board didn’t sign up to be epidemiologists."
Feltes spokesperson Emma Sands said the governor is too closely aligned with the President.
"Once again, Chris Sununu is standing by Donald Trump," Emma Sands said in a statement.
"Let’s be clear: Donald Trump is the problem and Chris Sununu is too scared to call him out."
Sununu said Monday he didn't hesitate to criticize the Trump administration, as he did over failures at the Federal Emergency Management Administration.
Politics to blame
U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-NH, and Republican nominee Matt Mowers of Bedford stayed on message in their own separate interviews with chamber CEO and President Michael Skelton.
Both Pappas and Mowers blamed partisan politics for the lack of any compromise on a relief plan.
“The Federal Reserve chair continues to tell us the risk of Congress going too small is really great; they want us to go big,” Pappas said.
The $3 trillion Heroes Act Pappas voted for that passed the House included too much wasteful or unneeded spending, Mowers said.
“If they get the relief to the people who need it, I think you would see a (U.S.) Senate that is willing to do it. We could get it done before Election Day,” Mowers said.
Sununu told CNBC the country would be better off if America could replace all 435 members of the House and 100 senators.
“Put it this way: Would the country be better or worse off if you replaced all 535 today?” Sununu said.
“I think the odds say we’d probably be a little better because you get the political nonsense out of the picture, all of the things that have just clogged the system up so badly.”
Voters get to fill all U.S. House seats next Tuesday; they will fill 35 Senate seats, including special elections in Arizona and Georgia.
Sununu compared political gridlock in Washington to a clogged sink.
“It’s like we have a pipe that is so clogged that all the Drano in the world can’t clean it. You have to cut the pipe and start all over again, and I think that’s what you are going to see in the next few election cycles here,” Sununu said.
During separate interviews, candidates for governor and the U.S. House faced questions about health care, infrastructure spending, workforce shortages and bipartisanship.
Feltes and Sununu separately jousted over spending on homeless in Manchester.
If elected, Feltes said he would create a governor’s satellite office in Manchester to “repair the state and city relationship.”
Last week, Manchester city officials said they were disappointed the Sununu administration didn’t approve a homeless grant.
“What they need is not an adversary in the corner office; they need a partner,” Feltes said.
Sununu said there’s plenty of time to consider additional grant requests for Manchester before its current grant ends next July 1.
“The money is not the problem. We have so much money going out to these issues; it’s about making sure the dollars are flexible, there is accountability at the local level,” Sununu said.
The state needs to support grants for other cities so Manchester doesn’t continue to be such a magnet for the homeless, the governor said.