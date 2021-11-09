CONCORD – Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday that he’ll seek a fourth term as governor in 2022, closing the door on what would have been one of the closest-watched, U.S. Senate races in the country next year.
Sununu’s surprising decision could change the fortunes of Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., who will seek a second six-year term without the sitting governor trying to replace her. She's viewed as one of the more vulnerable incumbents seeking reelection in 2022.
The political betting line had been heavy that Sununu, 47, was going to forego another run for governor and make a U.S. Senate bid at the urging of national Republican leaders.
In the past month, Sununu had gone to national GOP events in Sacramento, Calif. and Las Vegas, which only fueled speculation that he would try to take on Hassan next year.
Retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc has been waging his own U.S. Senate GOP primary for months; he lost a 2020 Senate primary to Corky Messner, who went on to lose Jeanne Shaheen.
Sununu’s decision puts on hold, until future election years at least, what had been looking like a wide open GOP primary to replace him as governor.
Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte, Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, and Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut had all confirmed they were considering a run for governor should Sununu not run again next year.
All would likely defer to Sununu’s desires to remain governor.
Democratic leaders point to Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester and Sen. Tom Sherman of Rye as potential candidates for governor.
Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington of Concord is another leading Democrat who could seek to move up.
The last two Democrats who ran against Sununu have already taken themselves out; 2020 Democratic nominee Dan Feltes is moving to Iowa while primary runner-up Andru Volinsky said he’s sitting out the 2022 election cycle.