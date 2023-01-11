Sununu says he's a 'firm maybe' on White House run in 2024
Buy Now

Gov. Chris Sununu, left, told Fox News anchors Bill Hammer and Dana Perino Wednesday that he's a "firm maybe" on whether he would run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. Sununu had appeared on on several national media programs in New York.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader Staff

Gov. Chris Sununu took another baby step towards a Republican presidential bid in 2024, telling Fox News Wednesday that he was a “firm maybe” on the topic.

During an appearance with Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer, Sununu, 48, said he believed most Republican hopefuls would not jump into a race for the White House until this summer at the earliest.