Sununu signs 13, vetoes one as action on 2023 bills nears end (copy)
Buy Now

Gov. Chris Sununu

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

Gov. Chris Sununu thinks former President Donald Trump’s mug shot from the Fulton County Jail won’t fare as well with independents.

“Independents hate it. There’s no way Donald Trump will win anything above 31% of the independents, which is why Republicans as a whole will get crushed if he’s on (the ticket),” Sununu said in an interview on “Inside with Jen Psaki” on MSNBC Sunday afternoon.