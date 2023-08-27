Gov. Chris Sununu thinks former President Donald Trump’s mug shot from the Fulton County Jail won’t fare as well with independents.
“Independents hate it. There’s no way Donald Trump will win anything above 31% of the independents, which is why Republicans as a whole will get crushed if he’s on (the ticket),” Sununu said in an interview on “Inside with Jen Psaki” on MSNBC Sunday afternoon.
The four-term Republican governor has urged Republicans to separate from Trump because of his lack of support from independents.
Media reports say the release of the mug shot — showing Trump with a stern look on his face — has only invigorated Trump’s supporters. Trump’s campaign and others are already selling the photo on T-shirts and other merchandise.
Trump is the first former president to face criminal charges and to have a mug shot released.
In a separate interview on “The Hill” on NewsNation Saturday, Sununu continued to implore Republicans to rally behind an alternative candidate.
“I am opposed to him because he can’t win,” Sununu said of Trump. “I want winners. I am opposed to him because in 2018 we lost the House. In 2020, we lost everything with that guy. In ’22, we should have had a huge red wave. Him, his message, his candidates all lost. Why would we do this a fourth time and expect a different result?”
A Trump candidacy will hurt all Republican candidates, Sununu said.
“It hurts school board seats and those matter,” he said.
Sununu urged candidates to attack Trump during the first GOP debate, which didn’t happen.
“He wasn’t there,” Sununu said. “I think the candidates did a great job ignoring him for the first hour.”
He said Republican candidates “looked pretty good” without Trump on the debate stage.
Sununu hopes the Republican field will be whittled down to the top three or four candidates before New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary. In a New York Times opinion piece, Sununu wrote that narrowing the field is key to defeating Trump.
Sununu, who decided against his own run for the White House and will not seek reelection as governor, has not endorsed a candidate.
“For the first time in six years we’ve seen leadership in the Republican Party without Donald Trump and it looked pretty good,” he said of the debate.