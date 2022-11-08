Gov. Chris Sununu cruised to victory Tuesday, becoming only the second chief executive in post-colonial New Hampshire history to win a fourth two-year term.
State Sen. Tom Sherman, D-Rye, kept pace with Sununu on fundraising but had difficulty drawing attention to this race while most eyes were focused on much more competitive U.S. Senate and House races.
Sununu, an engineer by training and former ski resort general manager, extended his unblemished political winning streak. He won three terms on the Executive Council before moving into the top state office.
“I represent 1.4 million people and I get to be selfish -- my job is to put them first every time,” Sununu, 47, told supporters at his victory party at Pinz in Portsmouth.
“This has to be a night of gratitude, pure selfless gratitude.”
By 8:45 p.m., Sherman, 65, had called Sununu to concede.
"While these aren't the results that we hoped for, I'm so incredibly grateful for the support of Granite Staters who believe we need to put people above politics," Sherman said.
"I wish Gov. Sununu well over the next two years, as well as everyone who was elected tonight to serve our great state."
While final results in other state races were not available, Sununu’s comfortable win raised the likelihood that both the state Senate and House of Representatives would remain in Republican hands.
In 2018, President Donald Trump’s midterm election, Sununu defeated Democratic state Sen. Molly Kelly, 54% to 46%, but Democrats won back control of both legislative chambers, which they had surrendered in 2016.
Hopkinton Democrat John Lynch was the state's first four-term governor.
During the campaign, Sununu declared New Hampshire to be the “envy of the nation,” with low unemployment and high rankings for economic freedom, low crime and high in-migration of new residents.
Sherman said that while Sununu has been in demand in the national media for his outspoken personality, he failed to address several longstanding challenges, including a workforce shortage, a lack of affordable housing, record-high energy prices and a spike in opioid overdose deaths.
“The governor has been almost everywhere but New Hampshire the last several months,” Sherman said.
Democratic leaders thought Sununu exposed his Achilles' heel in 2021 when he signed a budge that included a ban on abortions during the third trimester except to save the mother’s life.
A Super PAC spent $3 million in attack ads on the topic even before Sununu decided last November to seek re-election, spurning a run for the U.S. Senate.
Sherman, a gastroenterologist and former hospital medical director, made this a central theme of his challenge, even appearing in his TV commercials in a white lab coat.
“We are not Live Free or Die because so many of our freedoms are taking away by Governor Sununu, who is caving in to the extremists in the Legislature,” Sherman said.
In 2022, Sununu convinced the Republican-led Legislature to exempt from the ban fatal fetal anomalies and to eliminate a mandatory ultrasound before an abortion unless a doctor believed the fetus to be at least 24 weeks old.
Sununu said he would continue to ask lawmakers to tweak the law further, exempting cases of rape and incest and removing a criminal penalty for doctors who violate the ban.
“We are the same on this issue,” Sununu said to Sherman during their final debate last week.
Housing, energy, opioids
Using federal American Rescue Plan Act grants, Sununu created a $100 million housing plan, distributing half of it to support building nearly 1,500 housing units, 60% of them affordable, over the next 18 months.
“This is something this state has never done before,” said Sununu, adding that he would press the Legislature to approve another round of housing grants from a record, state budget surplus.
But Sherman said the state has a 0.5% vacancy rate and needs 20,000 new units to reach the 5% standard for a healthy market.
New Hampshire has the second-highest energy costs in the country. Last fall, all the state's major utilities announced they would nearly double the power charge that appears on everyone’s monthly bills.
Sununu blamed the hike on the Biden administration’s failure to support robust domestic energy production. In the last week before the election, Eversource's CEO urged the White House to acquire more oil and gas to avoid electricity problems this winter.
“I support renewable energy, but we need a transition. This White House moved much too far, much too fast," Sununu said.
Sherman said electricity rates are lower in Vermont and Maine, states that make more use of renewables. Sununu vetoed several bills to expand alternatives.
After two years of opioid overdose deaths leveling off, fatalities were back up in 2022, especially in the state’s two largest cities.
Sherman said Sununu’s “Doorways Program” fails to help addicts get the mental health and homeless services many of them need.
Sununu said the program has been effective. He blamed the spike on deadly fentanyl, which has flowed even more freely into the region through an unsecure southern border.
“We are going to go up a little bit here because it’s a cartel-driven environment,” Sununu said.