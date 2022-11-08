Sununu's winner
Gov. Chris Sununu speaks to his supporters Tuesday night at Pinz in Portsmouth. Sununu's victory over Democratic challenger Dr. Tom Sherman was the first race called after the polls closed.

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader

Gov. Chris Sununu cruised to victory Tuesday, becoming only the second chief executive in post-colonial New Hampshire history to win a fourth two-year term.

State Sen. Tom Sherman, D-Rye, kept pace with Sununu on fundraising but had difficulty drawing attention to this race while most eyes were focused on much more competitive U.S. Senate and House races.

Gov. Chris Sununu greets voters at the Bedford polls on Election Day.
Gov. Chris Sununu greets John Lackner who was with his grandmother, Irene, at the Bedford polls on Election Day.