Sherman, Sununu differ over education freedom accounts
Democratic nominee for governor and State Sen. Tom Sherman of Rye spoke to a town hall forum focused on priorities for the disabled community. Scott Spradling, left, moderated the discussion.

MANCHESTER — During back-to-back appearances, Gov. Chris Sununu and Democratic nominee for governor Tom Sherman battled Tuesday over the Education Freedom Accounts Program that gives property taxpayer support to parents who send their children to private, religious or alternative public schools.

A coalition of groups serving the disabled community sponsored a two-hour forum at Girls at Work Inc. in Manchester.

Gov. Chris Sununu answered questions from advocates for disabilities during a town hall forum held at Girls at Work Inc. in Manchester Tuesday.