MANCHESTER — Gov. Chris Sununu and Democratic nominee Tom Sherman sparred over energy prices, abortion, the opioid epidemic and other issues during their only debate on statewide television Tuesday night.
Near the close of the one-hour exchange on WMUR-TV, Sununu said if reelected, he would serve his full two-year term and dismissed having any interest in running for president in 2024.
“That commitment is absolutely there, I don’t want to go anywhere but New Hampshire,” Sununu said.
In the past, Sununu has declined to rule out that he might run for the White House in the next presidential election.
Democratic nominee and State Sen. Tom Sherman of Rye questioned if, given Sununu’s flawed character, whether he can be trusted to keep his word.
“The governor has been almost everywhere but New Hampshire the last several months,” Sherman said.
As examples, Sherman criticized Sununu for endorsing Senate nominee Don Bolduc, who until recently was a 2020 election denier and State Senate nominee and Rep. Howard Pearl, R-Loudon, who once was charged with misdemeanor child sexual assault.
County prosecutors later dropped the charges against Pearl.
Sherman mocked Sununu’s repeated campaign claim that New Hampshire is the “envy of the nation” since it faces some of the highest rent increases in the country, an affordable housing crisis and rising opioid overdose deaths.
“Why is the governor taking a victory lap when so many families are struggling?” Sherman asked rhetorically.
“They deserve someone whose word counts, they deserve someone who knows how to solve problems in New Hampshire and I will be that person.”
Sununu said he has accepted some of many invitations he receives to speak outside the state because New Hampshire has led the nation in fiscal management, personal freedom and economic growth.
"Folks from across the country asked me to come and they ask me how are you able to do it?" Sununu said of the state's record of success.
Sununu: High energy prices are Biden's fault
On energy, Sununu said soaring costs of heating oil and electricity are due to Biden administration policies that have reduced domestic energy production and made America more dependent on foreign supplies.
“Let me tell you it is going to get worse this winter, it is going to get worse next summer, not just here but across the country,” Sununu warned.
Sherman said Sununu should have lobbied the Public Utilities Committee to phase in higher electricity rates as regulators in other states have done.
“The bottom line is, we wouldn’t have had to be here had our governor been more proactive a year ago,” Sherman said.
Sununu insisted he and Sherman have the same view when it comes to abortion rights, even though in June 2021 Sununu signed a ban on abortions with no exceptions after 24 weeks.
The ban was attached to the state budget and Sununu said he was not going to “shut down government in the middle of a pandemic.”
Last spring, Sununu signed a bill he pursued to exempt from that ban fatal fetal anomalies and got rid of an ultrasound requirement unless doctors have reason to believe the fetus is older than 24 weeks.
Sherman said he opposed any legal restrictions on abortion and compared New Hampshire's law to Texas.
“Either he lacked the courage to stand up to his own party or he lacked the compassion to support the women of New Hampshire,” Sherman said.
Sununu asked why Sherman as a state rep had opposed a bill keeping annual statistics on how many abortions occur in the state.
“Why wouldn’t we just collect the information?” Sununu asked.
Sherman, a licensed endocrinologist on the Seacoast, didn’t answer Sununu’s question. Earlier, Sherman had said doctors have testified to lawmakers there were “no elective” abortions during the third trimester in New Hampshire.
Sherman: Sununu Doorways has been 'complete failure'
On the opioid epidemic, Sherman said Sununu’s Doorways program to treat those with substance abuse addiction has been a “complete failure” because it does not coordinate mental health and other services for those who seek treatment.
“Chris Sununu creates this Doorway which is a silo that doesn’t provide the care when people need it,” Sherman said.
Sununu said there’s been “a bump” in opioid deaths in the state’s largest cities in recent months but it’s drug “cartel-driven” problem due a flood of fentanyl coming across an unsecured, southern border.
“We are down 15% over the past four years. We are seeing a bump, we are going to go up a little bit here because it is a cartel-driven environment,” Sununu added.