Sherman, Sununu spar on energy, abortion, drug epidemic
Gov. Chris Sununu and Democratic nominee Tom Sherman of Rye, right, debated for an hour over a variety of top issues on WMUR-TV at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics on the campus of Saint Anselm College.

MANCHESTER — Gov. Chris Sununu and Democratic nominee Tom Sherman sparred over energy prices, abortion, the opioid epidemic and other issues during their only debate on statewide television Tuesday night.

Near the close of the one-hour exchange on WMUR-TV, Sununu said if reelected, he would serve his full two-year term and dismissed having any interest in running for president in 2024.