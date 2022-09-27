Sherman, Sununu battle over high energy prices
Democratic candidate for governor Tom Sherman said Gov. Chris Sununu should have asked state regulators to phase in soaring electric rate increases caused by the increased cost of natural gas.

CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday that dramatically higher electric rates would be worse if he had signed renewable energy legislation that Democratic candidate Tom Sherman has promoted on the campaign trail.

“Either he’s lying or he really doesn’t understand how any of the grid works. Either way, he’s not qualified to serve,” Sununu said during an interview on the “Good Morning New Hampshire” talk radio program with Jack Health.