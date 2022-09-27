CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday that dramatically higher electric rates would be worse if he had signed renewable energy legislation that Democratic candidate Tom Sherman has promoted on the campaign trail.
“Either he’s lying or he really doesn’t understand how any of the grid works. Either way, he’s not qualified to serve,” Sununu said during an interview on the “Good Morning New Hampshire” talk radio program with Jack Health.
Sherman has insisted energy rates would be much lower if Sununu had not vetoed these bills.
“It’s a complete myth that cost-shifting goes onto the ratepayer,” Sherman said during a speech at a recent energy summit.
“The savings go to the ratepayers, and that’s why every state around us has lower rates.”
The final shoe dropped on consumers late last week when Unitil became the fourth electric utility in the state to file with regulators to increase the power charge on its monthly bills by 160%. Unitil’s request would increase the charge from 10 cents per kilowatt hour to 26 cents.
If Unitil’s request is approved, the average consumer’s bill would go up by as much as $100 a month, starting Dec. 1.
The state’s other three electric utilities already received state approval to double their power rates, effective last month.
Consumer Advocate Don Kreis said he might fight this latest request. His office did not oppose the rate increases granted by the Public Utilities Commission to Eversource, Liberty Utilities and the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative.
Sherman said Sununu should have pushed to phase in these cost increases the way regulators did in Pennsylvania.
“We actually had capacity to phase them in. There are pros and cons to doing that, but we know that doubling our energy costs is going to put New Hampshire families at risk,” Sherman said.
The net-metering fight
The policy battleground for Sherman and Sununu is net-metering, which allows ratepayers to generate their own power, typically with solar or hydro, to lower their energy costs.
Sununu vetoed three bills Sherman supported to raise the net-metering limit for all customers from one megawatt to five.
Sherman countered that diversification of energy sources would keep consumer rates down.
Ultimately, Sununu signed 2021 legislation that raised the net metering limit to five megawatts for cities and towns that generate power, but not for consumers.
Last week, Sherman endorsed a move by Senate Democrats to amend an energy assistance bill (HB 2023) to increase net-metering up to five megawatts for private individuals and companies.
The same amendment would have spent $10 million from the state budget surplus on weatherization programs for low-income families.
The Senate rejected the bill along party lines, 13-10, with all GOP senators in opposition.
Sununu criticized Sherman and state Democratic leaders for opposing the Northern Pass project, which would have constructed a hydroelectric power transmission corridor from Canada into southern New Hampshire.
“It was Tom Sherman and liberal Democrats who shut down that Northern Pass project that would have provided 1,200 megawatts of clean hydropower,” Sununu said.
The project drew strong opposition from a range of groups over its potential impact on the landscape, property values and the environment. Opponents said the project developers gave New Hampshire no assurance that the hydropower would benefit ratepayers here rather than go straight to the regional power grid.