Sherman says Sununu isn't pro-choice, caved to extremists
Democratic nominee for governor Tom Sherman accused Gov. Chris Sununu of caving in to extremists in his party on abortion rights and affordable energy during their first, face-to-face debate Tuesday.

CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu and Democratic nominee Tom Sherman traded aggressive shots over taxes, abortion, choice in education and energy costs Tuesday morning during their first debate on the Good Morning New Hampshire radio talk show program with Jack Heath.

Sununu said Sherman twice voted for an income tax in 2019-20 as part of a mandatory, medical and family leave bill that would have made private employers, without their own benefit plan, deduct the wages of workers to help pay for it.

Sununu says inflation top issue and state needs a strong manager
Gov. Chris Sununu said the country is heading towards a recession and the governor elected on Nov. 8 must be capable of managing state government through the tough times. Sununu said during his tenure the state built a record budget surplus and rainy-day fund.