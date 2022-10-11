CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu and Democratic nominee Tom Sherman traded aggressive shots over taxes, abortion, choice in education and energy costs Tuesday morning during their first debate on the Good Morning New Hampshire radio talk show program with Jack Heath.
Sununu said Sherman twice voted for an income tax in 2019-20 as part of a mandatory, medical and family leave bill that would have made private employers, without their own benefit plan, deduct the wages of workers to help pay for it.
“The government was taking money out of everyone’s wages…that’s not an income tax?” Sununu asked.
Sherman said wage deduction was only one way to pay for it. Employers could choose to finance it themselves through self-insurance or offering coverage at no cost to employees.
“It was option and you know that,” Sherman said.
Sununu shot back, “That’s not the way the bill is written, did you even read the bill, man? Either you are lying about it or you know it’s an income tax.”
The stand-alone bill (SB 1) Sununu vetoed in 2019 allowed employers to finance the benefit in other ways.
It did impose the wage deduction for all employers without their own family and medical leave insurance plan.
Sherman said abortion rights remains the most important issue facing voters because Sununu signed a ban on abortions after 24 weeks with the only exceptions a fatal, fetal anomaly or if the mother’s health is at risk.
“On Tuesday he was pro-choice and on Thursday he (said he) had done more any other governor for pro-life,” Sherman said.
Sununu said he tried without success in 2022 to get the Legislature to grant other exceptions for rape and incest and to get rid of a felony crime for doctors who perform unjustified abortions after 24 weeks.
“Is (Former Massachusetts Democratic) Gov. Deval Patrick pro-choice, Tom? How about (former New York Democratic ) Gov. Andrew Cuomo, their states both had bans after 24 weeks,” Sununu said.
Sherman responded, “They didn’t criminalize doctors and they have more exceptions.”
Sununu said inflation is the top issue and the next governor will need to manage through a national recession that has already begun to hit some other states.
Sununu says both can afford private school tuitions, poor families can't
The two clashed forcefully over education freedom accounts that Sununu championed which allow lower-income parents to receive publicly-financed grants to send their children to private, parochial or alternative public schools.
“It’s people actually subsidizing private and religious schools with taxpayer money, with almost no oversight,” Sherman charged.
“Yeah for low-income families” making up to 300% of the poverty level, Sununu answered.
Later Sununu added. “That’s the difference between us. He thinks it’s taxpayer money, the government’s money, I think it’s your money, as a parent, you have an option to decide to use some of those dollars to create an opportunity.”
Sununu said wealthy families could afford to send their children to expensive private schools.
“You are a higher income individual, Tom, and your family have opportunities, so do I, thank God but a lot of people don’t,” Sununu said.
Sherman responded, “It’s not elitist to actually fight for public schools.”
Sununu’s repeated vetoes of renewable energy incentives contributed to soaring electricity rates related not only to the war in Ukraine but to the high cost of natural gas, Sherman charged.
“The people of New Hampshire should have the freedom to produce their own energy at a level they could,” Sherman said.
Most residents supported those vetoes because they blocked what would have been even higher electricity costs for other ratepayers, Sununu said.
“They all pay the subsidies that you think are Green New Deal freedom, somebody has to pay the bill,” Sununu said.
The challenger clearly upset Sununu by alleging more residents died of COVID due to the Oct. 13-Nov. 22, 2021 delay in getting the Executive Council and GOP legislative leaders to accept $22 million of federal grants for vaccines.
“People got sick and people died who would have benefited from the vaccine; the state needed to get vaccines into those peoples’ arms,” said Sherman, a licensed endocrinologist.
Sununu said throughout this period the medically vulnerable had access to vaccines and booster shots.
“The idea that people died because of that is absolutely insulting. You are a doctor, you should know this,” Sununu said.
When asked if they had something positive to say about the other, Sherman thanked Sununu for signing every bill he had written as a main sponsor.
“Your complement to me is what you did; that’s rude,” Sununu said.
“From what I’ve heard, Tom Sherman is a great doctor…I have no doubt that is absolutely true. I think it’s important he stay as a doctor in the Seacoast because we need him.”
The pair have more debates scheduled including the Nashua Chamber of Commerce Oct. 18, New Hampshire Public Radio studios in Concord Oct. 25, New England College with IHeart Radio and the New Hampshire Union Leader as co-sponsors on Oct. 27 and on WMUR-TV the week before the Nov. 8 election.