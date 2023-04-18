Gov. Sununu Speaks to Business Leaders at NH Institute of Politics
Gov. Chris Sununu delivers a speech to business leaders at the New England Council breakfast at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester on April 5, 2023.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

At a GOP retreat in Tennessee last weekend, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu repeated his message that the GOP needs to improve its messaging to increase its appeal to more independent voters. And, he told attendees, he took that message to the leadership of Fox News, too.

An audio recording of his remarks was released to left-leaning news outlet National Public Radio by Lauren Windsor, whom the network describes as "a liberal activist and consultant." Windsor acquired the audio from an attendee at the Republican National Committee event in Nashville.