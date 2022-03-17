CONCORD – His bluff called, Gov. Chris Sununu vowed Thursday to veto a congressional redistricting map that would make make it more likely each party to have one seat.
The decision came moments after the Republican-led State Senate followed in lockstep with the House of Representatives and approved a controversial map (HB 52) that endorsed far more sweeping changes than needed to account for population shifts determined by the Census.
Sununu issued a brief, terse statement moments after the Senate’s 13-11 vote to rubber stamp the plan the House had passed along partisan lines.
“The proposed congressional redistricting map is not in the best interest of New Hampshire and I will veto it as soon as it reaches my desk,” Sununu said. “The citizens of this state are counting on us to do better.”
This would make Sununu the first governor in modern history to reject a congressional redistricting map adopted by the Legislature.
Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, joined all the 10 Senate Democrats in opposing the congressional map.
The governor’s decision means the effort to redraw congressional seats goes back to the drawing board.
Once it becomes official, Sununu’s veto will be sustained merely by having all the House or Senate Democrats back it.
“I don’t see how this veto could be overridden,” said Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester.
Senate Election Laws and Municipal Affairs Committee Chairman James Gray, R-Rochester, said there was no need to alter the work of the House, as it dealt with the population shifts from the 2020 Census.
“To go in and say I want to change everything the other body did doesn’t make a lot of sense to me,” Gray said.
300,000 vs. 18,000
The redistricting plan moved more than 300,000 residents in 75 towns and city wards from one district to another to address a population difference of 18,000 between the districts.
“We are going to be the last state in the union to adopt our congressional districts, but we’ve got to get it right,” Soucy said during debate on the House-passed plan.
The map Sununu will reject would move from the 1st into the 2nd District the Democratic cities of Portsmouth, Rochester, Dover and Somersworth.
In turn, it moves some of the largest Republican towns in the southern tier from the 2nd into the 1st District — Salem, Hudson, Litchfield, Pelham, Atkinson and Windham.
The Senate rejected a Democratic amendment, 14-10, to move only the town of Hampstead from the 2nd to the 1st District.
“There was no overwhelmingly reason to drastically change the existing congressional districts… other than political considerations such as gerrymandering,” said Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Hopkinton.
Several GOP senators objected to labeling the House GOP map gerrymandering.
“Why is that term being thrown around here today? It’s done, I believe, for political expediency,” said Sen. Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry.
The public that turned out to lobby for “fair” redistricting maps had their own ideological desires, Carson charged.
“A good number of the people who came were political activists with agendas already in place,” she said. “This is a political process.”
Gray said the House plan made the logical decision to group many communities in the southern tier on either side of Interstate 93 into the 1st District while moving all college towns into the 2nd District.
By simple math, this map would make it much more difficult for U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., to win a third term this fall.
He’s already announced his run for re-election, and more than half a dozen Republicans are running against him.
Conversely, the much more Democrat-heavy 2nd District would make Annie Kuster’s bid for a sixth two-year term in the U.S. House even easier.