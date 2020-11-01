President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden had well-known surrogates stumping for them in the Granite State just days before Tuesday’s election.
On Friday, Vice President Mike Pence's wife, Karen Pence, made campaign stops at the Red Arrow Diner in Manchester and Curtis Farm in Wilton.
Former Democratic New Hampshire Gov. John Lynch hosted literature drops across the state Saturday and Sunday in support of Biden and his running mate, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris.
On Sunday afternoon, Lynch criticized the Trump administration response to the COVID-19 pandemic outside a Biden campaign office on Mammoth Road in Manchester.
“We have a president who basically ignored this crisis,” the former governor said. “Joe Biden is going to bring all the experts and resources we have as a country to attack the virus. And as Joe Biden has said frequently he is not trying to shut the country down, he is trying to shut the virus down. And if you shut the virus down you are going to get the economy jumped started, which Joe Biden will be able to do.”
On Sunday, Oct. 25, Trump held a rally at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport saying the country is “rounding the turn” with the pandemic.
According to the CDC's COVID data tracker, a total of 551,403 COVID-19 cases were reported nationally over the past seven days as of Nov. 1.
Trump Victory launched a 72-hour “Get Out The Vote” kickoff at its headquarters in Nashua at the same time Lynch spoke Manchester on Sunday.
Karen Pence posted photos and videos on Twitter from her visit to New Hampshire last Friday.
“President Trump’s tax cuts, deregulation and pro-growth policies helped build a stronger economy for New Hampshire’s workers and businesses and he can do it again,” she said in a video posted on Twitter from Curtis Farm. “It is actually happening right now. You are actually witnessing the great American comeback.”
Biden has led recent polls in New Hampshire, but Lynch said a victory is not guaranteed.
“I think New Hampshire is still a swing state,” he said.
He told a small crowd of supporters that New Hampshire's four electoral votes could have propelled former Vice President Al Gore to victory in 2000.
“When you run a campaign, you always run as if you are behind. That is what I did for my four campaigns (for New Hampshire governor),” Lynch said. “I think that creates a sense of urgency among all of us to do everything we can to get him elected president of the United States.”
Trump last weekend shrugged off the polls, instead pointing to the thousands of supporters standing shoulder-to-shoulder outside Pro Star Aviation.
“This is not the crowd that comes in second, OK?” the president said. “When you leave, it’s like a poll, right, except much more accurate.”
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who sought the Democratic nomination, returned to New Hampshire this weekend in support of Biden. She is said to be vying for a post a Treasury secretary if Biden wins.
“Everything we’ve fought for since Donald Trump took office comes down to the next few days,” she wrote in a Tweet. “It’s going to take all of us working together to take back the White House—and elect bold Democrats at every level.”
Republican National Committee spokeswoman Nina McLaughlin emailed a statement on Warren’s visit.
“While President Trump is rebuilding the greatest economy in our nation’s history, Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren’s failed economic policies promise to ruin it,” she said.