More than 100 absentee ballots are being verified by the Attorney General’s Office because they were put in an unmanned drop box outside Swanzey’s Town Hall.
Town Clerk Ron Fontaine said the town has been using the box for a couple of years so that residents can drop off tax bills, permit fees, other documents and payments. He said he thought it could be used for ballots.
“I didn’t know it had to be staffed,” Fontaine said.
According to a memo sent in August by the AG's office, the boxes must be manned "by a properly trained election official throughout the course of its use."
Residents had been using the box until two weeks ago for ballots.
Staff at the Attorney General’s Office are now contacting voters and correcting the ballots so that they can be counted on Election Day on Nov. 3.
Fontaine said the drop box has been moved inside Town Hall where it can be monitored throughout the day.