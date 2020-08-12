CONCORD – During a radio forum Wednesday, the two Democratic primary candidates for governor sparred over broad-based taxes and climate change, while both gave Republican Gov. Chris Sununu a failing grade for how he’s dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky of Concord said that from 2017-19, while Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes of Concord and Sununu served in state government, their actions helped lead to a $320 million increase in local property taxes.
“Under Sununu and under Dan, property taxes have gone up,” Volinsky said.
A past income tax advocate, Volinsky said he won’t pledge to veto a broad-based tax, though in this campaign he has declined to spell out a current proposal he would support.
“There is no number because we have to have the conversation about how to do this,” Volinsky said on the New Hampshire Today program with Jack Heath on WKXL-FM.
Volinsky called "The Pledge" a “Republican talking point.”
Comparing property taxes to the price of a pizza, Volinsky said it was unfair residents in Moultonborough have a local tax rate of $7 per $1,000 of property value while Claremont’s tax rate is $42.
“I like pizza too, but the people making the pizza shouldn’t pay the income tax," Feltes responded. "We shouldn’t hammer them with a broad-based tax.
“We needed to close loopholes for big, multinational corporations, companies like Amazon and Apple that didn’t pay any taxes in New Hampshire.”
Feltes said the state budget compromise he worked on that Sununu signed last October contained the largest increase in aid to education in state history.
And he criticized Volinsky for saying recently the state spends in total “about the right amount” on local schools.
“I disagree with Councilor Volinsky, we need to invest in our schools; we don’t spend the right amount on schools,” Feltes said.
Education spending total source of dispute
Volinsky said the problem with education aid is not total spending, but the wide disparity between how much property-rich towns can spend versus property-poor towns.
On climate change, Volinsky criticized Feltes for supporting the now-abandoned Granite Bridge pipeline project of Liberty Utilities that produced “fracked gas” that he said was expensive and harmful to the environment.
Feltes also received $1,700 in campaign donations from Liberty Utility representatives.
“I said you can’t be a part-time climate change candidate supporting $400 million to a pipeline that should never have been built,” Volinsky said.
Feltes said it’s “baloney” that he’s opposed clean energy projects. And Feltes noted Volinsky got a donation from Gary Eppler, an executive with Unitil Corp., a utility company that’s used fossil fuels.
“Councilor Volinsky has failed his own purity test,” Feltes said.
Feltes and Volinsky said Sununu let New Hampshire down in how he’s dealt with COVID-19.
Cited no praise for Sununu on COVID-19.
Both declined to name a “single thing” Sununu had done well in the state response to novel coronavirus.
“He failed to do his job especially recently,” Feltes said referring to Sununu’s plan to reopen public schools this fall. “He punted everything down to the local level and he left everybody fending for themselves.”
Volinsky said Sununu rejected his plea last April that New Hampshire impose a mask-wearing mandate.
“New Hampshire has had two times the infect rate of Vermont, New Hampshire has had one and three-quarter times the rate in Maine,” Volinsky said. “We have had seven times more deaths in Vermont and three times more deaths than Maine.”
On Tuesday, Sununu said both his primary opponents “support an income tax,” referring to the paid family and medical leave bill that he’s vetoed twice, which offers an employee wage deduction as one way to pay for the benefit.