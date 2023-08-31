The state’s local for the International Brotherhood of Teamsters union is endorsing Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig’s Democratic primary bid for governor.
The Teamster Local 633, based in Manchester, has 5,500 members in state, local and county agencies across New Hampshire.
“Joyce Craig understands the importance of creating good jobs and building an economy where everyone can thrive — and she knows firsthand how important unions are to supporting New Hampshire families,” said Jeff Padellaro, Teamsters Local 633’s secretary treasurer.
“As mayor, Joyce has attracted hundreds of millions of dollars in economic development to Manchester and helped create thousands of good-paying jobs that have benefited our entire state.”
Craig said if elected she would fight for “good jobs, fair wages and benefits” to help all working families in the state.
“The Teamsters just won a historic victory for UPS (United Parcel Service) workers across the country that will benefit so many families here in New Hampshire and I’m lucky to have their support,” Craig said in a statement.
“Together, we will support Granite Staters by creating family-sustaining jobs, defending collective bargaining rights, and building an economy where everyone has the opportunity to succeed.”
The New Hampshire Building and Construction Trades Council had earlier backed Craig along with several other individual labor leaders including AFL-CIO President Glenn Brackett of Northwood and former electrical workers union executive Joe Casey of Rochester.
Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, is opposing Craig in the Democratic primary for the governor’s office to replace Gov. Chris Sununu, who is not seeking an unprecedented fifth term in 2024.
A few hundred political activists and elected officials have endorsed Craig and Warmington.
“Cinde Warmington is the champion of the labor movement that we need in the corner office,” said state Rep. Brian Sullivan, D-Grantham and ranking Democrat on the House Labor, Industrial and Rehabilitative Services Committee. “She has been a relentless advocate for hardworking families all across New Hampshire on the Executive Council, fighting back against Republican extremism and making sure the governor bargains in good faith with our state employees.”
Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte of Nashua and former Senate President Chuck Morse of Salem are seeking the Republican Party nomination.