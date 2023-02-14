WASHINGTON – Ted Cruz effectively ruled out a presidential run next year, declaring that he’ll focus instead on winning a third Senate term.
He revealed his intentions Monday night on a conference call with supporters, boasting that Democrats were more afraid of him than of any other candidate besides former president Donald Trump.
Cruz has barely registered in 2024 presidential polls so far, despite having been runner-up for the last contested GOP nomination, losing to Trump in 2016.
Trump has cast a long shadow over the GOP field, especially for Republicans like Cruz whose base overlaps with his, though a growing share of the Trump cabinet is already running, including Vice President Mike Pence.
The field grew more crowded Tuesday morning when Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, jumped into the race.
In three polls taken in the last month, Trump has held commanding leads ranging from 10 to 26 percentage points over the next pick among GOP primary voters nationwide, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Pence is a distant third with single digit support, trailed by Haley.
Cruz registered 1% in two of those polls, and 3% in another, about even with one of Trump’s secretaries of state, Mike Pompeo.
“I’m on the ballot in 2024. I’m running for re-election,” Cruz said during the call, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Cruz told supporters he expects Democrats to spent at least $100 million trying to push him out of the Senate. Beto O’Rourke came close to achieving that in 2018, when he held Cruz below 50% and came within 2.6 percentage points. It was the weakest showing for a Republican statewide nominee in Texas in two decades.
“After Donald Trump there is no Republican in the country that Democrats want to beat more than me,” Cruz told supporters, according to the Chronicle, saying he’s focused on keeping his seat for a third term “so we keep Texas red.”
Under Texas’s unusual “LBJ law,” Cruz could have run simultaneously for a third Senate term and for the White House.
Realistically, though, voters back home and in presidential battlegrounds like Iowa and New Hampshire would have questioned such a naked display of ambition and bet-hedging.
Cruz ended up winning the opening contest of 2016, the Iowa caucuses, and 10 more states. His star has dimmed somewhat since then.
So has O’Rourke’s, and it’s unlikely Democrats will send him up against Cruz again. He was forced from the 2020 Democratic presidential race early. And Gov. Greg Abbott trounced him in November.
A handful of other Democrats have signaled interest in taking on Cruz in 2024.
Speculation has included Dallas Rep. Colin Allred.
On Monday, San Antonio Rep. Joaquin Castro blasted a fundraising email titled “dishonorable Ted Cruz,” hitting the senator for promoting a two-term limit for senators even as he seeks reelection.
“Texans deserve better than a hypocrite like Ted Cruz representing them in the United States Senate,” Castro wrote. “Senator Cruz should stick to his own rules and back out of the 2024 Senate race. Pitch in here if you agree!”
It wasn’t clear if Castro is angling to challenge Cruz himself, or just trying to soften him up for another Democrat –his brother, for instance. Julian Castro was housing secretary in the Obama administration and San Antonio mayor before that.
The Legislature enacted the LBJ law in April 1959 as a gift to Senate Majority Leader Lyndon Johnson, allowing him – and future Texans —to run for president or vice president without having to drop out of a U.S. Senate race.
Johnson ended up as John Kennedy’s running mate in 1960 and later as president, after the assassination in Dallas three after their victory. LBJ also won the Senate race in 1960, handily defeating Republican John Tower, who nabbed the seat a few months later in a special election.
In 1988, Democratic Sen. Lloyd Bentsen used the LBJ law to keep his Senate seat even as he lost a bid for vice president at the side of Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis. (They lost to another Texan, George Bush.)
Cruz made his first forays into Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina – laying groundwork in the states that host the first three nominating contests – in summer 2013, only a few months after taking office as a senator.
In March 2015 he became the first declared GOP presidential candidate – the equivalent of a month from now.
But the 2024 scramble is already well underway, thanks to Trump’s announcement of a comeback bid on Nov. 16, just after the midterm elections, which set a new bar for an early launch.
