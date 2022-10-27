Voter registration table

Fans arriving for a high school football game in Denton, Texas, pass a voter registration table set up by Denton Vote Group in partnership with the League of Women Voters Denton on Sept. 16, 2022. 

 Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News/TNS

DALLAS — Voters in Texas face among the most obstacles in the U.S. to cast a ballot, a new academic study says.

Texas ranks 46th in the country for voting access, falling one spot since 2020. Voting access refers to how easy it is to register and to vote.