A day after claiming the presidency, Democrat Joe Biden and his advisers were working Sunday on how to address the nation's coronavirus crisis while reinforcing his intention to bridge America's gaping political divisions.
Republican Donald Trump gave no indication of conceding as his campaign pressed ahead with legal fights against the outcome.
In a speech in his home state of Delaware on Saturday night, Biden delivered a message of unity and conciliation, declaring that it is "time to heal" the nation and reaching out to Americans who voted for Trump and to congressional Republicans.
"The work starts right away," Biden Deputy Campaign Manager Kate Bedingfield said on Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press" program.
Biden on Saturday made clear that tackling the pandemic was a top priority. Bedingfield said Biden planned to launch a coronavirus task force on Monday to plot the way forward, led by former surgeon general Vivek Murthy and former Food and Drug Administration commissioner David Kessler.
More than 237,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 and coronavirus cases have spiked to record numbers in recent days. Biden made his criticism of Trump's response to the pandemic a centerpiece of his campaign.
In addressing the pandemic, Biden has promised to improve access to testing and to heed the advice of leading public health officials and scientists. Some 10 million Americans thrown out of work during coronavirus lockdowns remain idled, and federal relief programs have expired.
Biden and his advisers also will move forward with the work of choosing officials to serve in his administration.
"He's going to ... begin transition work in earnest this week," Bedingfield said. "He'll be making calls. He'll be making announcements to the American people about how he's going to make good on these campaign promises."
Trump was golfing on Saturday when the major television networks projected that his rival had won. Wearing his trademark "Make America Great Again" baseball cap, Trump returned to the golf course in Sterling, Va., on Sunday. His motorcade was met by a smattering of people holding signs, including one that read, "Trumpty Dumpty Had A Great Fall."
Trump on Sunday posted remarks on Twitter from commentators casting doubt on the election's integrity including, "This was a stolen election." Twitter flagged the comments, noting "this claim about election fraud is disputed," the latest instance of a social media platform flagging his posts.
Republican former President George W. Bush said in a statement that he had spoken with Biden and congratulated him on his victory.
"Though we have political differences, I know Joe Biden to be a good man, who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country," Bush said. "The American people can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair, its integrity will be upheld, and its outcome is clear."
Biden's apparent victory in Pennsylvania on Saturday put him over the threshold of 270 Electoral College votes needed to secure the presidency, ending four days of suspense since polls closed on Tuesday and sending his supporters into the streets of major cities in celebration.
Symone Sanders, a senior Biden adviser, told CNN's "State of the Union" program on Sunday that "a number of Republicans" had reached out to the president-elect but "I don't believe anyone from the White House has."
Trump's allies made it clear the president does not plan to concede anytime soon. The president has filed a number of lawsuits to challenge the results.
Sen. Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, said on "State of the Union" that he understood why Trump wants to continue fighting.
"I do believe, however, that it's destructive to the cause of democracy to suggest widespread fraud or corruption. There's just no evidence of that at this stage," Romney said.
"I would prefer to see the world watching a more graceful departure, but that's just not in the nature of the man," Romney added, referring to Trump.
Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican in the House of Representatives, told Fox News: “What we need in the presidential race is to make sure every legal vote is counted, every recount is completed, and every legal challenge should be heard. Then and only then that America will decide who won the race.”
Chris Christie, the Republican former governor of New Jersey and a Trump ally, said the president must back up his claims that the election was stolen.
“If your basis for not conceding is that there was voter fraud, then show us,” Christie told ABC’s “This Week” program. “We can’t back you blindly without evidence.”
Biden has said he plans to sign executive orders repealing a ban on travelers from several Muslim-majority nations, rejoining an international climate accord, reversing Trump’s withdrawal from the World Health Organization and buttressing a program protecting from deportation “Dreamers” immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children.
Biden advisers have told reporters that if Republicans retain control of the U.S. Senate, he may have to appoint cabinet officers of a more centrist bent in order to secure confirmation in the chamber.
If Republicans keep control of the Senate, they would be in a position to impede large parts of Biden's legislative agenda, including expanding health care and fighting climate change. That prospect could depend on the outcome of four undecided Senate races, including two in Georgia that will not be resolved until runoffs in January.