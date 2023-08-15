Ramaswamy, Elder defend Trump, Hurd remains a critic
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to a New Hampshire Republican Party Golf Tournament luncheon in New Castle on Tuesday.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

NEW CASTLE — Ohio biotech entrepreneur and Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy continued his defense of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday, following his fourth criminal indictment, this one for state crimes in Georgia.

Ramaswamy, 38, and a first-time candidate for any major elective office, slipped barely into second place in a new poll that Emerson College released Tuesday with 9% compared to 8% for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis