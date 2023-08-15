NEW CASTLE — Ohio biotech entrepreneur and Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy continued his defense of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday, following his fourth criminal indictment, this one for state crimes in Georgia.
Ramaswamy, 38, and a first-time candidate for any major elective office, slipped barely into second place in a new poll that Emerson College released Tuesday with 9% compared to 8% for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
Trump held a runaway lead with 49% support in the survey of 837 likely voters on Aug. 9-11. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4%.
If elected, Ramaswamy has vowed he would pardon Trump for any criminal convictions.
“I would be much better off if he (Trump) wasn’t in the race,” Ramaswamy said. “This is about standing on the side of principle, that is not how I want to win.”
Ramaswamy, the son of Indian immigrants, joined the two major Black Republican candidates for president, ex-Texas Congressman Will Hurd and California radio talk show host Larry Elder, at a New Hampshire Republican Party Golf Tournament luncheon at the Wentworth-By-The-Sea Country Club.
Elder said Trump was a victim of a political prosecution.
“I think it is very difficult for Trump to get a fair trial in Georgia, in Fulton County or in Manhattan or Washington, D.C., for that matter,” Elder said.
Hurd has been critical of Trump’s legal troubles.
Iowa GOP partisans booed at a dinner last month when Hurd said Trump was running to “stay out of jail.”
These latest charges are serious, Hurd said.
“The (conspiracy) crime again is when you get people together and say we are going to commit a crime,” Hurd said.
“You don’t have to be successful in that.”
During a conference call with New England media, DeSantis said this latest indictment was unfair.
“I think it is an example of the criminalization of politics,” DeSantis said.“I don’t think this is something that is good for the country.”
Both Hurd and Elder used the Seacoast event to urge like-minded activists to send at least $1 million so they could reach the 40,000 donor hurdle needed to get on the stage of the first GOP debate next Wednesday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Hurd said he needed 2,000 more to make the grade.
“I think I’m going to get there in the coming days,” Hurd told reporters.
Elder said he needs 10,000 more contributions and said he would offer a unique perspective at the debate with his crusade against the growing “fatherlessness” in America, especially for Black children.
“We have incentivized women to marry the government and we have incentivized men to abandon responsibility,” Elder said to solid applause.
Ramaswamy predicted that if he is the nominee, President Biden will not run for a second term.
“It will be some other puppet that comes in because it doesn’t matter who the candidate is when the puppet masters are pulling the strings,” Ramaswamy said.
Gov. Chris Sununu said while he is not running next year, he is determined to do all he can to help the GOP maintain their majorities in the Legislature, Executive Council and the corner office.
“The question is, will we just let it go? No way,” Sununu said.
“We are going to fight tooth and nail for what we have built here.”