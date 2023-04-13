Tim Scott says America ready for positive vision
Potential Republican contender for President Tim Scott chatted with patrons at the Red Arrow Diner in Manchester Thursday. The South Carolina senator made his first visit to the state since forming an exploratory run for the White House in 2024. 

MANCHESTER — Potential Republican presidential candidate and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina said Thursday that he would support a 20-week ban on abortion, a federal parental rights bill and a study into the surge in deadly shootings by those with mental health problems.

During an interview, Scott, 57, said he was convinced the Republican Party was ready to elect its first Black president in American history as someone who once beat the son of a conservative iconic senator and was the first Black senator from southern states elected since Reconstruction.

Scott supports 20-week abortion ban, parental rights reform
