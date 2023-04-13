Potential Republican contender for President Tim Scott chatted with patrons at the Red Arrow Diner in Manchester Thursday. The South Carolina senator made his first visit to the state since forming an exploratory run for the White House in 2024.
MANCHESTER — Potential Republican presidential candidate and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina said Thursday that he would support a 20-week ban on abortion, a federal parental rights bill and a study into the surge in deadly shootings by those with mental health problems.
During an interview, Scott, 57, said he was convinced the Republican Party was ready to elect its first Black president in American history as someone who once beat the son of a conservative iconic senator and was the first Black senator from southern states elected since Reconstruction.
“The one thing I have great confidence in America about is we have reached the point where we care more about who you are than what you look like,” Scott said.
Scott came to the Red Arrow Diner in Manchester Thursday, the day after he formed an exploratory campaign with a video in his hometown of Charleston on the anniversary of the battle at Fort Sumter, the first shots fired in the Civil War.
His story is that of the son of a single mother living in poverty who went on to become a successful business leader and elected official.
“It really comes down to (the fact that) I hope my American Dream pales in comparison to the American Dream of the next generation,” Scott said.
In 2010, Scott beat by better than 2-1 the son of the late Sen. Strom Thurmond in a congressional primary with an electorate that was 90% White, he said.
“People judged me on the content of my character and not the color of my skin,” said Scott.
Then-Gov. Nikki Haley, a GOP rival for president in 2024, first named Scott to the Senate to fill a vacancy and he has twice won reelection, most recently last November.
Scott has said this is his last term in the Senate.
When asked about the challenge of beating former President Donald Trump in a 2024 GOP primary, Scott said if he runs, it will be to offer a forward-looking vision for America.
“What I have heard on the campaign trail is people are starving for an optimistic, positive message that is anchored in conservativism,” said Scott, who organized a Faith in America Tour and traveled to key states over the past few months.
“More than half the country are with us (Republicans) on the policies.”
Says courts will settle medication abortion issue
On abortion, Scott said there has not been enough attention paid to congressional Democratic leaders who support a policy of abortion on demand up until birth.
“A 20-week limit makes total sense to me,” Scott said. "We should certainly always side with the culture that preserves and appreciates life in this country.”
While former Vice President Mike Pence praised the ruling of a Texas judge who decided an abortion pill should be taken off the market, Scott did not go that far while adding that he’s been “100% pro-life.”
“The courts are on the way to solving the problem,” Scott said, alluding to two federal judges who issued dueling opinions on medication abortion. “We have to have confidence in our judiciary.”
Scott said many parents told him said they were frustrated at being unable to find out what was going on in their child’s school.
“One of the challenges my mother had was I went to four different elementary schools by the fourth grade,” Scott said.
“Parents rights are not only being ignored but codified with ordinances at the local level that allow schools not to share information with the parents; that sounds ridiculous.”
Seeks 'conversation' on gun violence
On gun violence, Scott said Congress needed to better understand why two-thirds of gun deaths were suicides and a growing percentage of Americans using deadly force had a history of mental illness.
“We’ve got to have a conversation about this,” Scott added.
In the Senate, Scott led an effort on police reform but Senate Democrats blocked it with a filibuster last year.
Scott had a breakfast of grits with Republican State Chairman Chris Ager and later chatted with patrons and employees at the diner for several minutes.
He shared his own sport exploits talking to a group of pitchers for the Portland Sea Dogs Eastern League baseball team that were having breakfast there.
“If the NFL is a league of quarterbacks than baseball is a league of pitchers, right?” Scott said.
“After I tried pitching, the coach sat me down and said hey, you may be fine for football but not this game. I guess 70 miles an hour did not cut it. How fast do you guys throw?”
Later he attended a reception with GOP leaders that included Republican National Committeewoman Juliana Bergeron and Rep. Wayne MacDonald, R-Londonderry, and also met privately with a group of pastors.
“He’s got a very positive view for the future and I think it’s great to hear that,” said Hillsborough County GOP Chairman Chris Maidment who sat close to Scott inside the restaurant.
Scott said his message would have appeal in New Hampshire even though this is one of the least religious states in the nation.
“The Faith in America Tour is not simply about religion; it’s synonymous with American exceptionalism,” Scott added.