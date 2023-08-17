Tim Scott

Tim Scott at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, on Aug. 15.  

 Rachel Mummey/Bloomberg

Senator Tim Scott's presidential campaign says it is reserving $8 million in television, radio and digital advertising as he advances in some polls of the 2024 Republican race.

The ads will run in Iowa and New Hampshire, through the end of November, according to the campaign's communications director, Nathan Brand.