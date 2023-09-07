Tim Scott: My unique story and style can make history
Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina greeted BBQ goers in Rye while former U.S. Sen. Scott Brown, the host, showed him around.

RYE — Presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, is putting to the test the question of whether America is ready to elect a sunny, optimistic, single, Black Republican as its next president.

Scott, 57, began a two-day swing through the first-in-the-nation primary state Thursday night by starring at the ‘No BS BBQ’ series, hosted by former U.S. Sen. and Trump administration Ambassador Scott Brown and his wife, Gail Huff Brown, in Rye.

Gov. Chris Sununu and Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott shared a dessert at Lago’s Ice Cream Shop in Rye on Thursday before Scott spoke at a ‘No BS BBQ’ hosted by former U.S. Sen. Scott and Gail Huff Brown.