Scott fires away at Biden executive actions
Likely Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott, a South Carolina senator, hosted his first town hall forum at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics Monday night.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

MANCHESTER — Likely Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott attacked the Biden White House for taking executive action to bring about actions that he said should require acts of Congress.

During his first town hall meeting in New Hampshire, the South Carolina senator said if elected he would cancel orders President Biden has signed to forgive many student loans, to require those with good credit to pay a little more in fees to cover riskier home loans, and to cancel the Keystone Pipeline.

Tim Scott
Likely Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott, right, chats with Paul Hardy of Dublin after his first New Hampshire town hall forum Monday night.