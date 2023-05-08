MANCHESTER — Likely Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott attacked the Biden White House for taking executive action to bring about actions that he said should require acts of Congress.
During his first town hall meeting in New Hampshire, the South Carolina senator said if elected he would cancel orders President Biden has signed to forgive many student loans, to require those with good credit to pay a little more in fees to cover riskier home loans, and to cancel the Keystone Pipeline.
“It is breathtaking the pace at which we are seeing this nation change not as a result of the people who you elect across the country but an executive who is unable to control the radical wing of his own party,” said Scott, 57, who hosted the session Monday at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics on the campus of Saint Anselm College.
On May 22, Scott is expected to formally announce his presidential run.
He made his first exploratory trip to New Hampshire a few weeks ago.
Scott said Biden’s actions represent a growing trend of giving the executive branch powers that the Founding Fathers did not intend them to have.
During the forum, Scott faced other questions on immigration, the debt ceiling fight on Capitol Hill, the future of entitlements, term limits and support for veterans.
Scott said President Biden, 80, isn’t too old to deserve a second term; he said Biden should not get four more years because he has failed.
“I do not give the president a pass. I think he’s failing his job because he is incompetent,” Scott said.
“I refuse to say it’s because he’s too old or too frail. The bottom line is he has been co-opted by the radical left of his party.”
Scott said GOP leaders in the House and Senate need to insist that any final vote to raise the debt ceiling will include cuts in federal spending.
Inflation could lead to the interest payments that consume nearly a third of what the federal government takes in every year, Scott warned.
And Scott said those changes should include bringing back work requirements for those on public assistance who are healthy enough to take a job.
“Republicans, Democrats, independents, we should all agree. If you are able-bodied, you go to work,” Scott said.
On entitlements, Scott said he would oppose making any changes to Social Security or to Medicare for anyone within 10 years of retirement age.
State Rep. Mark Pearson, R-Deerfield, said Scott is one of several GOP candidates who should give Americans hope for our future.
"Just look at what is happening; it's not our grandfathers' Republican Party anymore," Pearson said.
"(GOP rivals) Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy and Tim Scott, all minorities, all running for President as Republicans."
In first winning a U.S. House seat, Scott became the first Black Republican from his state elected to any major office since the late 19th century.
Julian Acciard, a 2022 Republican candidate for New Hampshire governor, asked Scott how can Republicans make appeals to younger and minority voters that predominantly vote Democratic.
“If you want to be a different kind of leader, you have to go where you are not invited, you have to spend time where people won’t necessarily vote for you,” Scott responded.
He said polls are showing that minority voters in large numbers support much of the GOP agenda including school choice, getting tougher on crime and creating more job prospects such as through the Opportunity Zones law he sponsored.
“We need to have more people in the streets of America sharing the good news of conservative values because nothing else works,” Scott said.
In response to a student's question about what makes a good role model, Scott said, “Too often we have leaders that think their responsibility is to tell us what to do as opposed to first listening to their bosses."
Scott defied his own state by saying South Carolina should not have the first-in-the-nation primary.
The Democratic National Committee has approved a 2024 calendar that at best would have New Hampshire sharing second place with Nevada.
The Republican National Committee's 2024 calendar has New Hampshire with the first primary.
“Let me say to all South Carolinians. I love being first in the South, but New Hampshire is staying first in the nation,” Scott added.