Former President Donald Trump has directed one of his top political advisers to find a candidate who can beat Republican Gov. Chris Sununu in 2022.
Unlike Republican governors in Vermont and Massachusetts, Sununu backed Trump for the White House in 2016 and 2020.
But Corey Lewandowski of Windham, Trump’s 2016 campaign manager, said Trump believes Sununu has never been loyal and was angered to see President Joe Biden praise Sununu, who had chastised GOP senators for failing to compromise on issues.
“The president is very unhappy with the chief executive officer of the state of New Hampshire, Chris Sununu,” Lewandowski told Boston radio talk show host Howie Carr on Wednesday afternoon.
“And Sununu, in the president’s estimation, is someone who’s never been loyal to him. And the president said it would be really great if somebody would run against Chris Sununu.”
During a private meeting two weeks ago at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Lewandowski said, Trump also asked for help determining which Republican candidate can most likely defeat Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., this November.
Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, Londonderry Town Manager Kevin Smith and retired Brig. Gen Don Bolduc of Stratham have already jumped into the Senate GOP primary.
Earlier in 2021, Lewandowski considered his own U.S. Senate run. Once he ruled it out, he urged Sununu to run.
“I think many Republicans across the country were disappointed with the decision of Gov. Sununu not to run for the U.S Senate,” Lewandowski said. “It was obviously a seat we think he could have won.”
Declined Trump help
Lewandowski said Trump also was upset that in an interview with CNN last weekend, Sununu dismissed the idea of Trump coming to New Hampshire to campaign for him.
“I don’t need anyone to campaign with me. I’m a big believer that as a candidate you have to stand on your own two feet,” Sununu said. “You have to look the citizens in the eye and earn their vote as you, not based on any endorsement.”
While Trump was president, Lewandowski helped plan all his Granite State trips and said Sununu rarely made time for him.
“I think on every occasion shy of one the governor had a previous commitment,” Lewandowski recalled. “He did meet the president outside the plane, but he always found a reason not to travel with the president.”
Sununu is seeking a fourth term as governor but has not ruled out a run for federal office in the future, including president.
The governor said he’s echoing the frustration of Americans when he’s been critical of those in both parties for failing to deal with the pressing problems the country faces, from inflation and supply chain woes to the federal deficit and exploding entitlement spending.
Neal Levesque, executive director of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics, said Sununu doesn’t deserve Trump’s wrath. The governor helped carry Republicans other than the president to big wins up and down the ballot in 2020, Levesque said.
“Why is this a surprise? This is another sign that President Trump is willing to apply a scorched earth policy because it’s only about devotion to him,” Levesque said.
Lewandowski won’t have an easy time recruiting a replacement, Levesque said, noting Sununu’s 2020 primary opponent, former state Rep. Karen Testerman of Franklin, got less than 10% of the vote.
With the election nine months away, no Democrat has emerged to challenge Sununu.
Trump recently said his political campaign accounts had $120 million in the bank.
Trump has his allies
Bruce Breton of Windham was in a small group of New Hampshire activists who supported Trump early on, along with Rep. Fred Doucette, R-Salem, GOP Chairman Steve Stepanek and Lewandowski.
“I’m sure some will step up and run against Sununu,” Breton said Thursday. “I can say I’m sure he’s not happy with some of the things he (Sununu) has said to the press. President Trump has done a lot for New Hampshire.”
Former GOP campaign consultant Pat Griffin of Bedford tweeted a critique of Lewandowski’s comments and then deleted it.
“The guy isn’t even worth creating this kind of controversy over,” Griffin said of Lewandowski. “This is one of the problems the party has as it looks to govern post-Trump, and there will be a post-Trump. Chris Sununu and a number of other people have legitimately begun to think through where does the party go.”
Lewandowski said he also disagreed with how Sununu dealt with the COVID-19 threat, imposing government restrictions that Trump did not support.
“I don’t necessarily agree with the draconian policy of keeping my kids out of schools for two years,” said Lewandowski, who is currently advising Massachusetts Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl.
Lewandowski praised Sununu’s father, ex-Gov. John H. Sununu, who went from being a Trump critic in 2015 to a fierce defender a year later.
“To John H. Sununu’s credit, he was one of the biggest critics of Donald Trump when he was running for office,” Lewandowski said.
“And then he saw the policies of Donald Trump, what he was doing as president, and he was on TV fighting for those policies every day, because he understood fundamentally that Hillary Clinton’s vision for America was 180 degrees different.”