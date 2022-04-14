Observers say New Hampshire faces a tough fight to keep its first-in-the-nation primary despite a state law protecting the primary’s early position — but the state Democratic party remains confident of its chances, and the Secretary of State is underlining a state law that keeps the New Hampshire primary first.
The Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws committee voted Wednesday to scrap the primary contest schedule, with the New Hampshire primary following only the Iowa caucuses, and make states apply for one of five primary contest slots before Super Tuesday.
New Hampshire has a state law that requires the presidential primary to be held at least a week before any similar contest, Secretary of State David Scanlan noted Thursday.
“When the time comes, we will follow New Hampshire’s law,” he said.
The state Democratic Party’s executive director said he was confident New Hampshire could keep its primary, even if it does have to apply, saying New Hampshire could make a strong case. States will have to submit applications for an early 2024 primary by early this summer. The national committee is expected to favor swing states, states with diversity — geographic and economic, as well as racial and ethnic — and states with a history of smooth primaries.
History of challenges
In the past, state officials and state party leaders have exerted pressure on the national political parties and on presidential candidates themselves when the primary calendar was called into question.
In 1984, then-state Democratic Party chair George Bruno recalled a push to make sure candidates supported the New Hampshire primary.
The New Hampshire Democratic Party invited that year’s crop of candidates to address the state Democratic Party convention.
“But before we would allow them to come onstage, we drew them into a holding room and had them sign a statement of the New Hampshire primary,” Bruno said, pledging to support the primary if elected president.
All the candidates signed — except for the late Florida Gov. Reubin Askew, who ended his campaign after finishing last in New Hampshire.
The signed paper, with candidates’ pledges to support the New Hampshire primary, is still somewhere in the party’s Concord headquarters as a keepsake, Bruno said.
Twenty years later, former Democratic Party chair Kathleen Sullivan remembered collecting similar pledges from the 2004 candidates.
Then in 2008, Sullivan said, the Democratic Party moved to put the Nevada caucuses and the South Carolina primary ahead of Super Tuesday, to bring more geographic and racial diversity to the early primary states. At the time, she said, Nevada and South Carolina were happy to be included among the early-primary states.
This year, racial and ethnic diversity has been at the center of conversations about changing up the primary order — and New Hampshire, 88% white as of the 2020 Census, does not have diversity representative of the country or the Democratic Party as a whole.
“That’s really going to be a high hurdle for the state to overcome,” said Chris Galdieri, an associate professor of politics at Saint Anselm College.
Advantages
So New Hampshire doesn’t have much racial and ethnic diversity. It’s still a swing state, the only swing state in the Northeast other than Pennsylvania, said Galdieri and Dante Scala, a political science professor at the University of New Hampshire.
It also has geographic and economic diversity, with rural areas of the North Country and a southern tier that is almost part of suburban Boston. Galdieri said figuring out how to appeal to suburban voters has been key to winning elections in recent years, and said he thought a larger suburban population was a mark in New Hampshire’s favor.
Then consider logistics. Manchester is a 90-minute flight from Washington, D.C. “Which makes life a lot easier if your candidate is in Congress,” Galdieri said.
And then there are the traditional arguments for New Hampshire: the romance of the small venues and events, and the possibility of rising to the top of the field even without millions of dollars.
Take the campaign of now-Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, said Maura Sullivan, the New Hampshire Democratic Party finance chair, who chaired the then-South Bend, Ind., mayor’s primary campaign. Buttigieg’s rise came in part because of the New Hampshire primary, she said.
“It’s where a little-known mayor from a small Midwest city can meet Granite Staters in living rooms in Manchester and over a beer in Portsmouth and after months of spending time here and answering tough questions from voters, he makes such an impression that he comes within 3,930 votes of winning the New Hampshire Primary,” Sullivan said.
On the other hand, the early states seem to be diminishing in importance, Scala said, with the larger, more-diverse states that vote after New Hampshire having in effect overruled New Hampshire’s choices.
“Joe Biden did terribly here, he did terribly in Iowa. That didn’t matter much to South Carolina voters, who basically overturned Iowa and New Hampshire,” said Scala.
In a sense, going first has become less important than it used to be, Scala said, because the year-and-a-half leading up to the primary, with all the televised debates and town halls, has given candidates so much time to get their names out there.
A disappointing result in Iowa or New Hampshire will likely not be the first thing a voter learns about a top-tier candidate, and may not sway voters who have spent a year or more developing opinions.
Worst-case scenario
So what happens if the DNC decides to set New Hampshire’s Democratic primary behind another state’s primary?
If New Hampshire state officials follow state law and keep the primary ahead of any other contest, the national committee could withhold delegates from New Hampshire at the national convention, Galdieri said, or penalize candidates who participated in an unsanctioned primary.
Galdieri said there could also be a situation where the Secretary of State sets the primary date too early — say, in the fall of 2023 — that it is less relevant to a still-developing race.
And because New Hampshire is unique among states in that the Secretary of State alone sets the date of the primary, New Hampshire can be more nimble with its primary date than other states where the legislature must act to change the date of the primary.
“New Hampshire does have some cards up its sleeve,” Galdieri said. “That said, this is probably the most direct threat to the primary in quite a while.”
Scala said this challenge to New Hampshire’s primary is different in that it’s not coming from another state that wants to jump ahead, but from a Democratic party wrestling with the concept of diversity.
“That’s going to be a different sort of challenge than the challenges we’ve seen in the past,” Scala said.
Galdieri said he expects state party officials like party chair Ray Buckley will be working overtime until states’ applications for early primaries are submitted this summer.
“If I’m Ray Buckley I’m on the phone all day, every day between now and the summer to make the case for New Hampshire being in the first batch of states.”